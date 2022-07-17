Sabrina Carpenter Leaves Fans Speechless In A Slinky Black Dress On The Cover Of Her New Album—She's Showing So Much Skin!

Splash News

Sabrina Carpenter finally dropped the artwork for her highly-anticipated new album “Emails I Can’t Send” on Instagram on June 30th – and we don’t think we, or her fans, were prepared for how sexy the cover image would be!

For the daring cover picture, the 23-year-old “Fast Times” singer can be seen sitting on a bed with her back towards the camera, which is the perfect pose to show off her stunning slinky backless black vintage Richard Tyler 1997 Couture slip dress. She looks phenomenal! We love how A-listers are re-wearing vintage pieces these days; and Sabrina’s dress has a little history behind it, as it was previously worn by supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri at the first ever Annual Ovarian Cancer Research Fund benefit way back in 1997. Two years before Sabrina was even born!

The Girl Meets World star thanked her fans for waiting so patiently for her new album, and captioned her Instagram post: “MY NEW ALBUM ’emails i can’t send’ IS OUT JULY 15th +new song vicious out tonight! thank u for being patient with me :’) i think it’s worth the wait. presave in bio.”

“Why am I crying?!?” questioned one fan, followed by three crying emojis. “You amaze me every time,” gushed another fan, followed by two heart eyes emojis. “Hotttt,” added another. “Love this cover,” praised another fan, while someone else couldn’t help but notice Sabrina’s exposed back on the cover, writing: “You gotta real nice back. And you also make good music too. Woweee wow.”