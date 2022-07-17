Stock-based comp? What else you got?

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: NFTs face legal challenges, stablecoin rules advance, and Varo cuts back. Inflation is a winner for Visa, CFO Vasant Prabhu said back in January, since it means spending goes up. And Visa and Mastercard collect interchange on most card transactions. The EU succeeded in reining in card fees. Will the U.S. get anywhere? Sen. Dick Durbin, he of Durbin amendment fame, is still trying. But one of the dirty secrets of fintech is that a lot of startups feast on interchange, making them willing partners with Mastercard and Visa. Merchants complain, but consumers don’t seem to care, since the fees are largely invisible to them. If anything, the savviest spenders have figured out how to game the system by shopping around for the best cash-back offers, recycling those merchant-paid fees back into their pockets.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO