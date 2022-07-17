ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Stock-based comp? What else you got?

By Joe Williams, the Source Code team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Companies that were once giving out stock-based comp like it was candy now need to find alternative ways to woo employees. And that could lead to a more chaotic job market. A harsh reality lesson. The talent war was already brutal. Now, as Wall Street punishes once...

What does it mean to be a tech hub?

Good morning! How you go about your workday, whether at home or in an office, is changing. So what does that mean for the tech hubs?. The tech scene in Miami was once described to me as one big office with no actual offices. Work gets done at the pool, on the beach and alongside people who don’t even work for the same company as you. Maybe that’s what it means to live in a tech hub these days.
Celsius’ bankruptcy plan: ‘All is not lost’

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: Celsius’ restructuring plan, Goldman’s strong earnings and Wefox’s big round. A yacht. A mansion. How far did the excesses of Three Arrows Capital’s founders go? Details are now emerging through bankruptcy filings. One of the founders was thinking particularly big before crypto prices tumbled. “Thinking about buying all the good-class bungalows in Singapore and turning them into parks & regenerative farming,” Zhu Su tweeted last year. He also mused about Elon Musk building a “self-driving” ship that would mine bitcoin at sea. Given how Tesla’s Autopilot has been going, I’m not sure I’d board that vessel.
TAE hit a major nuclear fusion milestone

Man, it's a hot one. TAE Technologies announced on Monday it successfully kept plasma stable at 75 million degrees Celsius, bringing it one step closer to harnessing the power of nuclear fusion. The company reached the milestone using its five-year-old Norman reactor, which was designed to operate at 30 million...
Carbon dioxide removal startups are heading to Washington

Welcome to Protocol Climate. Summer heat is officially in full effect across the Northern Hemisphere. If you live there, we hope you’re beating it. Today, we’re talking about how tech can help do just that. But first, we’re diving into a new carbon removal trade group looking to build the industry’s clout in Washington.
NFT lawsuits are flourishing

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: NFTs face legal challenges, stablecoin rules advance, and Varo cuts back. Inflation is a winner for Visa, CFO Vasant Prabhu said back in January, since it means spending goes up. And Visa and Mastercard collect interchange on most card transactions. The EU succeeded in reining in card fees. Will the U.S. get anywhere? Sen. Dick Durbin, he of Durbin amendment fame, is still trying. But one of the dirty secrets of fintech is that a lot of startups feast on interchange, making them willing partners with Mastercard and Visa. Merchants complain, but consumers don’t seem to care, since the fees are largely invisible to them. If anything, the savviest spenders have figured out how to game the system by shopping around for the best cash-back offers, recycling those merchant-paid fees back into their pockets.
Amazon is buying One Medical for around $3.9 billion

Amazon is buying primary health care company One Medical for roughly $3.9 billion, the companies announced Thursday morning. The company says the deal will allow it to "reinvent" health care and "dramatically improve the healthcare experience over the next several years," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services.
How I decided to allow remote work forever at Atlassian

Scott Farquhar is the co-CEO of Atlassian. Before the pandemic, only around 5% of Atlassian employees were remote workers. Today, most are, with 42% of the Australian software giant’s employees living more than two hours from an office. The overall decision was easy enough; the hard part was working...
The tech hub is changing. Can workplace culture keep up?

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Kids today just don’t want to work, amiright? I am wrong. Nobody has ever really wanted to work. Today: Why experts say that tech hubs will always be tech hubs, even when people aren’t commuting into offices every day. The downturn in the economy is changing everything in tech, including big companies’ diversity goals. Plus, some personnel news.
Ford makes a slew of battery investments

In a sign that the electric vehicle race is heating up, Ford announced that it's expanding its battery supply chain. One of its new deals includes an investment in the controversial Rhyolite Ridge mine in Nevada. The U.S. automaker said on Thursday that it will have enough battery supplies to...
The gaming industry is only just beginning to address its diversity problem

In 2014, the gaming industry missed an opportunity. Tracy Chou, an engineer at Pinterest, had recently called out Big Tech, and the companies were feeling the pressure to release diversity numbers. In 2014, Facebook and Google responded to the demands for greater transparency by publicly publishing diversity reports — no matter how ugly they were at the time.
Three Arrows Capital's $3.5 billion debt is spread across the crypto industry

One of the crypto industry's top hedge funds owes 27 companies $3.5 billion, an indication of the extensive connections the firm, Three Arrows Capital, had across the industry. It also shows the wide impact one firm can have when many firms are borrowing or lending from each other. Some of the creditors are themselves in bankruptcy proceedings.
AI protec, but it also attac

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how new AI-powered attack-prevention products might finally win over skeptical security pros, Microsoft’s contact-center strategy comes into focus and waiting for the Chips Act. AI = crystal ball?. In cybersecurity, AI/ML has gotten very good at detecting malicious activity that's already happened...
‘Urgency’ takes hold in Washington as the crypto market wobbles

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the new “urgency” around crypto regulation, a Robinhood mystery solved and Rocket’s retro strategy. Rocket’s announcement that its Truebill finance app, acquired in 2021, was becoming Rocket Money is more than just a rebrand. The news sent me down a long rabbit hole back to my earliest days covering financial technology. In the 1990s, Microsoft and Intuit had dueling personal finance apps: Microsoft Money and Quicken. In a move to bolster its business, Intuit bought a mortgage company called Rock Financial and renamed it Quicken Loans. Rock founder Dan Gilbert bought back the mortgage business in 2003. Quicken faded, and Quicken Loans — the name was under license — became Rocket Mortgage, and the parent business Rocket Companies. Intuit sold off Quicken in 2016, but the logic of having a personal finance app anchoring a range of finance businesses is still compelling. Hence Rocket Money.
How tech can protect us from heat waves

Good morning! As a devastating heat wave plagues much of Europe, climate tech solutions could be key to keeping everyone safe. Europe and the U.K. are really, really hot right now. And many homes aren’t ready for it. Buildings and homes in the area are old and ill-equipped to...
A new group of Activision Blizzard employees is unionizing

Activision Blizzard now has a second group of employees intent on unionizing after quality assurance testers at subsidiary Raven Software voted to become the first unionized workforce at a major North American game studio. This time, QA testers at another subsidiary, Blizzard Albany, have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board.
Security teams are skeptical of AI. Attack prevention products could change that.

With products for AI-powered attack prevention moving into commercialization, the next wave of artificial intelligence and machine learning for security is starting to take shape. If the technology lives up to its promise, it could enable major gains on cyber defense and help repair the poor image that AI/ML has...
What time does the climate emergency start?

It’s Thursday, and President Joe Biden still hasn’t declared a climate emergency. It would unlock great powers (which would come with great responsibility). So today, we’re exploring what tools Biden does have to address the climate crisis and how the tech industry could fit in. Plus, a wild idea of carbon-sucking trains. Hop aboard!
