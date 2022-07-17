ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

POETRY: California naval

By The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8p59_0giaY5cl00

CALIFORNIA NAVEL

I find lines of my poetry hidden in orange groves,

And stuck in cow hooves.

The cattle pastures are cowpie ridden

And oranges fall to the earth while still green.

Our pride and joy, our license plates,

A rotting meal for Floridian worms.

The cows are moved to dustier ranges,

And another used car shop appears on their former land.

The words I wrote don’t sound as glorious as I remember.

They reek of citrus and sun.

It's fitting - after all, we write what we've assimilated,

And I've been told all I know by clementines and tangerines.

Perhaps that's why we should feel so betrayed

At the stench of sequoia coated leaves -

A signal to the greening of our cities,

And ultimately, our hearts.

LAVINIA WILLIAMS

10th grade student, Harrison School for the Arts

Winter Haven

SING!

Out of the Silence came a single Word,

Sing! I thought I must be losing my mind.

Alone, in my room, I doubted I’d heard

Any sound, much less a word of that kind!

If ever there was one who couldn’t sing,

Who couldn’t blend in to make harmony,

Carry a tune, hum or do anything

Musical at all, oh my, it was me!

Sing! Once again there came to me a Voice

As clear as a bell, as bright as the Sun.

Sing! It was just as if I had no choice,

As if right there, right then, I was The One!

And so it was I wrote this down for You,

My Muse. After all, what else could I do?

ROBERT P. TUCKER

Lakeland

THE HAGGER’S POND MYSTERY

I stopped at the top of the steep bank at Hagger’s Pond

I looked at the beautiful pond, where I love to fish

The cattails are swaying with red-winged birds holding tight

And patches of lily pads floating like a dinner dish

I started down the bank and I slipped on the wet mud

I felt myself falling and my tackle box went flinging

The next thing I remember I was outside a country church

And then I heard beautiful music as many voices were singing

I followed the music to the front door, which was rather small

I went inside and the usher, a frog, said, “follow me.”

Every pew was filled with frogs, he pointed to the only empty seat

I made my way to it and all of them were frogs looking at me

Then I noticed the choir director was also a frog

And every choir singer is a frog, too

They were all wearing gold colored capes

I closed my eyes, it sounded like angels out of the blue

“He made the oceans and the ponds

He made the mountains and the hills

He made the wonderful, tasty dragonflies

He protected me from all my ills,

Alleluia, alleluia, alleluia, Lord”

The Choir finished, the pews thundered with applause

Then Reverend Green hopped forward to preach

his voice echoed through the church to the stained glass windows

and bounced off the wooden beams above, bringing Amen in reach

The choir jumped up and began to sing:

“I’m hoppin’ to the Lord

I’m hoppin’ to the Lord

Hop, hop, hop

I’ll never stop

I’m hoppin’ to the Lord

I’m hoppin’ to the Lord”

We were all standing, it was so exciting

Reverend Green waved me to the front

“We have a special guest to stand in this place!”

Standing by him, he called another frog

to bring the bucket of gold

he said, “Bless you, my friend,”

and a bucket of water was thrown in my face.

I opened my eyes and a frog is on my shoulder

He’s wiping my face with a wet lily pad.

“You have a bad bump, I’m cooling it with water

You slipped and your tackle box landed on your head

The swelling will go down, you will be OK.”

I thanked the frog for helping after my fall

I took my time leaving Hagger’s Pond, walking to my truck

I had a vague memory of the frog-filled church to recall.

“I’m hoppin’ to the Lord

I’m hoppin’ to the Lord

Hop, hop, hop

I’ll never stop

I’m hoppin’ to the Lord

I’m hoppin’ to the Lord”

DENNIS C. ORVIS

Winter Haven

Send original poetry to features@theledger.com

Comments / 1

Related
cltampa.com

A St. Pete artist is selling 'Rhonda Santis' stickers to benefit Equality Florida

As Florida continues to face unprecedented legislative attacks on LGBTQ+ communities, one St. Petersburg artist is responding with a dig of his own. Chad Mize, multimedia artist and designer, is now selling stickers depicting Gov. Ron Desantis as drag queen “Rhonda Santis.” The design comes weeks after the Florida republican expressed support of criminalizing parents who bring their children to drag shows.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
wlrn.org

Florida activists say young people need to know the risks they are taking when they organize

Some Florida activists are alarmed at what they say is an increase in counter-protesting and police presence at their events. And young people are especially at risk. Gen Z activists harness social media and physically organize on political issues, but were less likely to vote in the 2020 election. While Gen Z protesters can be quick to put themselves in harm's way, organizers say they are trying to buck the myth that young activists are invincible.
WEAR

11-month-old boy dies inside hot car in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- An 11-month-old baby boy died inside a hot car in Tallahassee on Tuesday -- marking the second child to die in a hot car this year in Florida. Just last week, a 3-year-old died after being left inside a vehicle in northern Miami-Dade County. Kids and Cars...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Flight hits ‘unexpected turbulence’ over Florida, sending 8 to hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – An American Airlines plane bound for Nashville, Tennessee, with 56 people from Tampa, Florida, was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence, and at least eight minor injuries were reported, authorities said. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 3:15 p.m. to the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Oceans#Birds#Stained Glass Windows#Floridian
WESH

Save money on energy while staying cool in Florida heat

Central Floridians might not agree on a lot of things, but with "feels like" temperatures over 100 degrees, most agree it’s hot. Power companies in Central Florida feel the heat too. As in demand for power. Last Wednesday, Florida Power and Light set an all-time record for demand. About...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Bay News 9

State report reveals 18 injuries and illnesses at Disney World, Universal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Disney World and Universal Orlando visitors had seizures, lost consciousness or had chest pains after experiences on various attractions at the theme parks, according to a report recently released by the state. What You Need To Know. Disney World and Universal Orlando had a combined...
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Vintage Florida Tourist Attractions that Have Come and Gone

Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Florida has catered to tourism almost as soon as it became a state. According to the Florida Historical Quarterly, modern Florida tourism began in the 1930s with the World's Fair. From this point on, Florida began to depend upon tourism as a money-making industry.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

What to Know Before You Go Scallop Harvesting in Florida

It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

The Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy