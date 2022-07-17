Our view: Duplicitous merger proposal bad for Alexandria, St. Albans voters

Communities across Licking County are taking various measures to prepare themselves for the arrival of Intel and at least $20 billion in investment.

While there will be disagreements on what steps are best for different communities, we hope that everyone agrees that these efforts should be transparent and done in an honest manner.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for one such effort in Alexandria and St. Albans Township.

Officials in the two governments have been discussing a possible merger for months as a way to protect themselves from further New Albany encroachment. Such an effort has pros and cons that should be debated openly.

Yet a proposal by opponents to a merger appears to undermine transparency and actually trick voters who might support such an effort.

A group of citizens, led by St. Albans Township Trustee Randy Almendinger, Township Fiscal Officer Bridgett Reeves and resident Joe Gergley, submitted a merger commission petition to the Licking County Board of Elections on June 29. If successful, the effort will appear before voters in November.

But while the proposal's language appears like an effort to study whether a merger should happen, the reality is much different. In fact, the proposal names the people who would serve on the commission, and the organizers admit the vast majority of those people oppose a merger between the town and township.

People voting on a measure to create a merger commission would logically think that such a commission would fairly and openly consider whether a merger is in the best interests of the area. Stacking the deck with merger opponents will undoubtedly lead to voters thinking they are supporting an idea while in reality dooming it to failure.

Gergley said he could be convinced that a merger was the correct step if evidence proved it was "truly the best thing." But if a commission is full of opponents, who is going to put in the work to investigate the benefits of such a merger?

The creation of such a one-sided commission would put into question the legitimacy of the group's findings. At the moment it is impossible to see how such a group can make a good-faith effort to investigate the topic.

It may be difficult to find local residents who are truly dispassionate about a merger, but at a minimum such a commission should include people with a broad range of views on the topic. Most importantly, it requires people who are willing to invest the needed time and effort to give the issue the required study.

If approved, the commission would have a year to determine if a merger should go before residents for a vote. By just appearing on the ballot, it already prevents another citizen-led merger commission from going before voters for three years. The village council and township trustees could still vote to advance their own commission through resolution.

While town and township officials have cooled on the idea of a merger and will not put a competing issue on the ballot this fall, we still encourage voters to reject this proposal. Should the issue of a merger resurface, it should be given a fair opportunity without fooling voters into supporting something that will do the opposite of its stated purpose.