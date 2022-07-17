ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIN'S PEOPLE: Realize Bradenton welcomes newest board member

By Vin Mannix
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Realize Bradenton’s newest board member has quite the eclectic resume.

Meet Travis Ray.

He’s the owner of the Dapper Bowtique, a lucrative online business from his West Bradenton home, specializing in handcrafted bow ties and accessories that feature a wide array of vibrant colors and distinctive designs.

But his full-time gig is associate managing director at Sarasota’s renowned Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, where he’s been since 2014. It’s been awhile since he’s performed – e.g, "The Wiz," "Dearly Departed" – but he’s still got the theater bug.

“I’ve got my artistic side as well as my business side and it helps to marry both,” said Travis, a recent recipient of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Rising Star Award. “There are days I just want to do business or just perform or just create something.”

Especially the latter.

“Weekends is usually when I’m sewing, sketching, doing vendor shows, or working on my website. I like to have fun with it.”

Learning sewing as a youth, Travis made attractive bow ties as gifts until people convinced him to make it his business. He did five years ago and, ironically, the subsequent pandemic was a blessing in disguise.

“I sewed over 5,000 fabric masks for our community – I was sewing nights, sewing weekends – and that’s where a lot of people started hearing about my business.”

Coincidentally, Realize Bradenton also helped him via Start-Up Circle, its entrepreneurial program for small businesses. So Travis welcomed the chance to join the nonprofit’s board.

“It’s an opportunity for me to give back to my community in a new way – for conversation dealing with people of various races, how we look at things culturally, how we can help break down barriers, create more community engagement.

“And with my foundation in acting and dance, I can help provide an artistic lens outside of tourism and urban development.”

Yes he can, armed with degrees in theater from Alabama State (bachelor's), Alabama (master's), and a year at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre & Film in Lincoln, Neb., not to mention training in ballet, jazz and modern dance.

Don’t forget Dapper Bowtique, either.

“That’s how my world works,” Travis said. “I don’t look at the time. I just do it.”

Karen Wiles is 39. Again.

• So is Darcie Duncan.

Mike Latessa, too.

• Well done to Reagan Gross. The recent Lakewood Ranch High grad was honored at the 2022 Athletic Trainers’ Association of Florida Symposium in Kissimmee with the Pre-Professional Student of the Year Award. She’ll attend State College of Florida, then the University of South Florida for sports medicine.

LRHS alums Nadia Cincotta (’18) and Lauren McGill (’20) were previous award recipients.

The Mustangs head athletic trainer is Sydney Suppa.

• That’s 21 years of wedded bliss for Monica and John DeLesline.

• And Pat Clines is 31.

• Welcome to Brian Gurucharri, new associate administrator at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

• Rocker Mack Doss is 75 years young.

• And enjoy Beach Blanket Bingo today 1-4 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 833 Magellan Drive, Sarasota. Doors open 12:30 p.m. at Flynn Hall. Call 941-755-1826.

Vin’s People runs Sundays. Email Vin Mannix at vinspeople@gmail.com. Or call 941-962-5944. Twitter: @vinmannix.

