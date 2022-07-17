ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County property transfers: July 5 - 8

By From Public Records
 4 days ago
1458 Old Bowman Road, Mansfield; Robert J. and Jaylene Mills to Larry G. Banks Jr.; $69,500

4325 Ohio 309, Ontario; Randal Koehler and Robert J. Koehler Jr. to Bridget and Jared Bratt; $470,000

3248 Frank Road, Mansfield; Neil T. Taylor to Emily and Ethan Fleming; $215,000

296 Fifth Ave., Mansfield; Kathryn G. Pidgeon, fka Kathryn G. Kent, to Emily Milburn; $119,900

One parcel on Statler Road, Butler; Estate of Patricia A. Harman to Ervin L. Yoder; $186,000

1872 Red Oak Drive, Lexington; Norma J. McVey, trustee of The McVey Family Revocable Living Trust, to Hoakton Enterprises LLC; $100,000

One parcel (50.07 acres) on Tucker Road, Lucas; Joseph R. Dicesare to Eilenfeld Farms Inc.; $105,000

2965 Springmill North Road, Shelby; Pamela S. and Elbert R. Amert Jr. to Brandon K. Corwin; $243,000

287 Main St., Bellville; SK8 Properties LLC to Bradley C. and Karen Smith; $150,000

14 Grace Ave., Shelby; Jeffrey W. and Meghan E. Turner to Wallace Investment Properties of Ohio LLC; $170,000

676 Scott Drive, Mansfield; Mollie M. Lewis to Eric Valdez; $193,000

75 Grand Blvd., Shelby; Daniel A. Crum, executor of The Estate of James C. Crum, to Merrilyn J. Culp; $140,000

208 S. Linden Road, Mansfield; D.B. Properties LLP to Richard Carns; $128,500

969 Red Oak Trail, Mansfield; The Farina Family Trust to Penny Peyton; $184,900

449 Cedarwood Drive, Lexington; Tyler A. and Helen M. Boylan to Malory L. and Bryan T. Yockey; $400,000

1027 Sunset Blvd., Mansfield; Stephanie L. Jones, nka Stephanie L. Dodane, to Dane and Kelly Durbin; $151,506

1632 Lexington Ave., Mansfield; Knollwood Estates Inc. to Knollwood Town Homes LLC; $1,300,000

94 Grand Blvd. Ext., Shelby; Kimberly F. Yeager to Thomas A. Karbula Jr.; $16,682

638 Andover Road, Mansfield; Jonathan T. and Jennifer C. King to Zachary Butler; $200,000

1328 Kaster Road (two parcels), Shiloh; Bud Darrell Thornsberry to Glen R. Sauder; $130,000

2111 Taylortown Road, Shelby; David W. Bierly, trustee of The David W. Bierly Living Trust, to Kyle L. Adams; $1,000,000

0 Kirkwood Drive, Mansfield; Kimberly A. Speck to Michael C. Hazlett; $12,000

2225 Marion Avenue Road, Mansfield; Barbara S. Campbell to Robert S. Herberger; $300,000

329 Poplar St., Mansfield; Anna R. Hovermale, nka Anna R. Subit, and Michael Subit to Ethan A. Eckels; $115,000

111 Brinkerhoff Ave., Mansfield; Robert E. Johnson and Julie Sveda to Pamela K. Milligan and Randall S. Towers, trustee; $100,000

3555-2557 Mansfield Adario Road, Mansfield; Audrey M. Hickinbotham to Paul L. Lintern and Pamela K. Rider Lintern; $135,000

79 Walnut St., Shelby; Thomas Roberts, co-trustee of The Metzger Family Trust, to Mar A. and Julie A. Friebel; $68,000

1350 Springbrook Drive, Mansfield; Scott R. Drozda to Jeffrey Mussman and Ellen J. Bloch; $365,000

1530 Mock Road, Lexington; Edwin K. Layfield Jr., executor of The Estate of Edwin K. Layfield Sr., to Ronald D. Layfield; $80,000

2107 Rock Road, Shelby; Susan G. Guimaraes, WTTA Susan G. Guimares, to Chad D. and Ashley N. Wilford; $650,000

313 Chambers Road, Ontario; Matthew L. and Jocelyn R. Blevins to Courtney L. Boling II and Krista S. Boling; $339,900

1196 Canteberry Lane, Mansfield; Shane E. and Holly J. Hostetler to Adam Gregg; $399,000

96 Brightwood Blvd., Lucas; Leah M. Zaletel to Jakeb M. Hergatt; $26,000

66 E. Fourth St., Mansfield; Lana S. Rasper to Thomas M. Zellner III, Rodney T. Zellner Sr. and Michael R. Zellner; $60,000

One parcel on East Fourth Street, Mansfield; Lana Rasper, executor of The Estate of Bernice A. Rush to Thomas M. Zellner III, Rodney T. Zellner Sr. and Michael R. Zellner; $40,000

4611 Byers Road (two parcels), Perrysville; Daniel L. Middleton, et al. to Daniel Middleton, et. al; $18,333

1609 Brookpark Drive, Mansfield; Scott C. and Carol J. Albrecht to Rachel M. and Lance O. Albrecht; $240,000

171 W. Main St., Shelby; Charles Curren to William Hurley; $120,000

3304 Addeline Drive, Lexington; Ricky J. Osborne II to Sandra and Michael Stroffolino; $166,000

4000 Franklin Church Road, Mansfield; Joshua and Crystal Hughes to Nicholas Melton; $77,500

544 Rhinehart Road, Bellville; Deborah D. Sparks to Henry E. and Amber J. Richards; $125,000

1565 Kochheiser Road, Lexington; Ann E. Walter to Nicholas M. and Shellie W. Wong; $702,000

109 W. Fifth St., Mansfield; Jeanette L. and Matthew W. Parnell to James Devore; $6,000

1933 Chelsea Drive, Mansfield; South Side Development Company to William D. and Cindie S. Powell; $32,000

519 Sunset Blvd., Mansfield; Nathan T. Masters to Brenda Swank; $200,000

492 Spayer Lane, Mansfield; Deanna B. Brown to RCHB 1 LLC; $9,500

17 W. Maxwell Drive, Shelby; Zachary D. Finnegan to Lynette S. Malak and Phillip Miller; $126,000

410 Sherwood Court, Ontario; Parker L. Weller to Jessica J. Takacs; $160,000

67 Pearl Drive, Shelby; Karen A. Davis to Hailey S. Waldman and Jonathan B. Davis; $190,000

Three parcels (9.935 acres) on Poorman Road, Bellville; Theresa M. Sautter to Darwyn LLC; $120,000

46 Craig St., (three parcels), Butler; Timothy K. and Carolyn X. Heichel to John M. Miller; $260,000

One parcel (3.656 acres) on South Ford Road, Mansfield; James Shrock, et al. to Alan and Shirley Gray; $26,500

32 West Park Drive, Shelby; Charlene K. Stiteler to Silver Lining Investments LLC; $50,000

26 Fourth St., Shelby; John D. and Rebecca K. Oney to Cruize and Cam Properties LLC; $69,000

550 Bowman St., Mansfield; Taymara L. Graves to KX4 Properties LLC; $25,000

491 Orange St., Mansfield; Schunatz Rentals LLC to Ignacio Gaytan; $17,000

106 Vennum Ave., Mansfield; WT Holdings LLC to Nest Flippers LLC; $65,000

176 Blymyer Ave., Mansfield; RCHB 1 LLC to Sulma Yesenia Pleitez Salinas; $25,000

