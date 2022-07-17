ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oasis of Love Church to hold sixth annual block party

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
Get ready for a block party, Mansfield!

The Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Ave., will be hosting its sixth annual Community Block Party which will take place in and around Walter Jordan Drive, Raymond Avenue, Grant Street and Lida Streeet on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The event is open to the public.

"Our motto is 'Unity in the Community,'" said Oasis of Love Pastor Raymond Cochran, Jr. "It's just a time for everyone to come together. White people. Black people. Just for a day of peace. It's really just a chance for us to give back."

The church will provide free food, backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, fun games for children and more. Cochran said last year the church was recognized by the Ohio House of Representatives for service in the community and surrounding area.

"Everything is free from the bookbags to the school supply to free haircuts," said Cochran. "There's giveaways and games for the kids. We have a lot of police and city officials that come out as well. It's just really grown over the years."

Cochran said that idea for the block party stemmed from the church's former pastor Dr. Walter Jordan.

"Our former pastor Dr. Walter Jordan had the vision for it," said Cochran. "We're just blessed to continue it. He passed in 2020 and when that happened it was really a blow to not just the church but the community. But we've been able to continue that vision he's had and it's just grown each year."

Cochran noted that they have a number of sponsors for the event, that will also include health programs for elderly people. He then talked about the general importance of the block party.

"I think this type of event brings understanding," said Cochran. "A lot of times people have their opinion about folks that don't look like them or don't live with but when you really come together like this, it really helps bring down the racial tension. There's been a lot of stuff going on in this country with the racial tension these last couple of years.

"This really gives everybody of all walks of life a chance to just get together. I think it does better for the future when you can have something like this where there's a gathering, there's a greater respect that you leave with no matter if someone looks like you or has a different walk of life."

jsimpson@gannett.com

Twitter: @JamesSimpsonII

