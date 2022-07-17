ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled after Gallatin woman found dead

By Alicia Patton
 4 days ago

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 84-year-old woman after she was found dead in Gallatin.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Lillie Patterson early Sunday morning and said she was last seen in the Gallatin area.

According to the TBI, Patterson was last seen walking in Gallatin wearing red shorts and a turquoise top.

Hours after the Silver Alert was issued, the TBI announced that the body of the 84-year-old woman had been found in Gallatin.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 17

Nikki R
4d ago

My Lord....my condolences and prayers for her family. I really hope no one hurt this beautiful woman

