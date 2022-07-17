Silver Alert canceled after Gallatin woman found dead

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 84-year-old woman after she was found dead in Gallatin.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Lillie Patterson early Sunday morning and said she was last seen in the Gallatin area.

According to the TBI, Patterson was last seen walking in Gallatin wearing red shorts and a turquoise top.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Hours after the Silver Alert was issued, the TBI announced that the body of the 84-year-old woman had been found in Gallatin.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.