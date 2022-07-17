ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Our view: Thieves briefly disrupt mission of Salvation Army

By Subscribe
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUSO_0giaWry600

As if charities across the country haven’t had a difficult enough time the past few years, some of them now find themselves the targets of criminals. As the nation continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the associated impacts has been a broad uptick in property crimes.

Nonprofit organizations have not been immune to this bad behavior with more than a few reporting the theft of catalytic converters from their vehicle fleets, resulting in unscheduled expenditures while crippling the agency’s ability to carry out its mission. The challenges faced by nonprofits in recent years are well-documented with the pandemic crimping fundraising initiatives and hampering volunteer numbers even as their efforts, in many cases, expanded dramatically.

We say all of this as a reminder that while much of life may be returning to some semblance of what it looked like prior to the days of COVID-19, the recovery in the nonprofit sector has been slower and in some cases much more uneven. In other words, these agencies that have a wonderful knack for doing more with less don’t have a whole lot of space left in that department.

It was with that in mind that we read of the recent saga surrounding the theft and subsequent relocation of a Salvation Army of Amarillo truck. The vehicle was stolen prior to the Independence Day weekend and was found abandoned in a hotel parking lot days later.

It is likely the thieves recognized the folly of trying to hang onto a 26-foot vehicle that was on the radar of the public and local law enforcement authorities. Unfortunately, the quick recovery, the truck is in need of repairs after being damaged in the ordeal.

“…There was a lot of damage on the inside, so we are getting prices on repairing that now,” Major Tex Ellis, coral officer for the local Salvation Army, said in our recent story. “It runs, so that is a good thing. We can still utilize it, but they did some damage to the interior of the truck.”

The truck wasn’t the only casualty. The organization’s Family Store facility also was damaged.

The Salvation Army does some of the most important work in the community, ministering to particularly vulnerable groups of people on the margins of society. Their representatives are regularly on the front lines in assisting people who have found themselves in extremely difficult circumstances. That is not to diminish the work of other local agencies devoted to this cause. Rather it is to remind the public of the pronounced impact of this crime.

"We encourage the community if they would like to make a donation to absolutely reach out to us. There will be some repairs that we will have to make, including property repairs at our Family Store, so any way that the community would like to help would be much appreciated," Ellis said.

Regardless of this unfortunate incident, the mission of the local Salvation Army continues. We express our gratitude to the public and especially to law enforcement in their efforts to recover the vehicle. Likewise, we encourage those who have the means to consider a financial donation to the Salvation Army to help the organization cover repair costs for the vehicle as well as other expenses associated with the break-in.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo Wesley Community Center hosting School Supply Drive for kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wesley Community Center is hosting a School Supply Drive until August 8. The event helps gather school supplies for all kids that attend the program. The main drop off location is the Wesley, below are other locations to drop off supplies:. Aracely Granados -...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department hosting party for new AMBUS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is hosting a party this afternoon for the new AMBUS. The event will be held at Firehouse 9, at 2015 Paramount Blvd. from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The ambulance bus has a 20-patient capacity and will include a Mobile Intensive Care...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested in connection to cockfighting operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said on Wednesday that a woman has been arrested in relation to a cockfighting operation police investigated in late May. According to previous reports, officials with the Amarillo Police Department found evidence of a potential operation when they arrested 19-year-old Mauricio Villanueva on multiple “Possession […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salvation Army
KFDA

Water Wasters: Gas station sprinkler system linked to water waste

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters Wednesday, one of NewsChannel 10′s viewers decided to take it upon themselves to find answers. A viewer was concerned about water being wasted at the Toot’n Totum on Saint Francis at River Road. Water from the sprinkler system...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has Been an Icky Mess Since Change in Dumpster Schedule

So here we are in the middle of this mess that we call the dumpster schedule change. I mean since we went from two days of having our dumpsters emptied per week to just once. I am trying to figure out the day I need to look forward to, the one they will come and empty my dumpster. As a reminder mine is right behind my gate. So this leaves me the potential for a bigger mess.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man arrested in Amarillo after stealing car with child inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a child inside Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to a convenience store on 2700 I-40 W at 2:54 p.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. Officers obtained and released to the public information, photographs, and a description of the suspect, child, and vehicle.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Demands Fairly Post Bond in Civic Center Lawsuit

A hearing is scheduled for 9:00 am on Thursday morning in the 47th District Court in Potter County following a “security against suit” motion by the city’s legal team. If the city’s motion is successful, Alex Fairly would be required to post $6 million. According to the city, they are requesting this as insurance in case the city is successful at defeating Fairly’s lawsuit but interest rates increase before the city is able to close on anticipatory notes.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
thepampanews.com

One arrested for theft

• Jared Brad Ely, 52, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for theft of property less than $50 with previous conviction. • Alexandra Renae Gutierrez, 26, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension without financial restitution.
PAMPA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fugitive Of The Week – Indecency With A Child

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for 43 -year-old Manuel Rojas. Rojas is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for five bond surrenders with the original charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact. He’s described as being 5 feet, six inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials provide update on ongoing claims of wage theft on Potter County project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a scheduled mediation on Monday, the parties involved in the new Potter County District Courts building project provided an update surrounding claims brought forward by a local union of tax fraud and wage theft on the project. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, representatives from the Carpenters Local Union 665 […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy