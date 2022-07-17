Our view: Thieves briefly disrupt mission of Salvation Army

As if charities across the country haven’t had a difficult enough time the past few years, some of them now find themselves the targets of criminals. As the nation continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the associated impacts has been a broad uptick in property crimes.

Nonprofit organizations have not been immune to this bad behavior with more than a few reporting the theft of catalytic converters from their vehicle fleets, resulting in unscheduled expenditures while crippling the agency’s ability to carry out its mission. The challenges faced by nonprofits in recent years are well-documented with the pandemic crimping fundraising initiatives and hampering volunteer numbers even as their efforts, in many cases, expanded dramatically.

We say all of this as a reminder that while much of life may be returning to some semblance of what it looked like prior to the days of COVID-19, the recovery in the nonprofit sector has been slower and in some cases much more uneven. In other words, these agencies that have a wonderful knack for doing more with less don’t have a whole lot of space left in that department.

It was with that in mind that we read of the recent saga surrounding the theft and subsequent relocation of a Salvation Army of Amarillo truck. The vehicle was stolen prior to the Independence Day weekend and was found abandoned in a hotel parking lot days later.

It is likely the thieves recognized the folly of trying to hang onto a 26-foot vehicle that was on the radar of the public and local law enforcement authorities. Unfortunately, the quick recovery, the truck is in need of repairs after being damaged in the ordeal.

“…There was a lot of damage on the inside, so we are getting prices on repairing that now,” Major Tex Ellis, coral officer for the local Salvation Army, said in our recent story. “It runs, so that is a good thing. We can still utilize it, but they did some damage to the interior of the truck.”

The truck wasn’t the only casualty. The organization’s Family Store facility also was damaged.

The Salvation Army does some of the most important work in the community, ministering to particularly vulnerable groups of people on the margins of society. Their representatives are regularly on the front lines in assisting people who have found themselves in extremely difficult circumstances. That is not to diminish the work of other local agencies devoted to this cause. Rather it is to remind the public of the pronounced impact of this crime.

"We encourage the community if they would like to make a donation to absolutely reach out to us. There will be some repairs that we will have to make, including property repairs at our Family Store, so any way that the community would like to help would be much appreciated," Ellis said.

Regardless of this unfortunate incident, the mission of the local Salvation Army continues. We express our gratitude to the public and especially to law enforcement in their efforts to recover the vehicle. Likewise, we encourage those who have the means to consider a financial donation to the Salvation Army to help the organization cover repair costs for the vehicle as well as other expenses associated with the break-in.