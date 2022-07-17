ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, OH

Liberty Union's Jacob Miller invited to participate in MLB Draft in Los Angeles

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE — Liberty Union High School pitcher Jacob Miller, who is ranked as one of the top players in the country coming out of high school, solidified his draft status as a possible first-round pick when he was invited to participate in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft today.

Miller was the Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year and a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award. He is the state’s number one recruit for the Class of 2022 and the number 24 recruit in the nation.

“It’s cool just knowing no matter what the outcome is going to be, it’s an honor to be invited,” Miller said. “I don’t want to say it’s nerve-wracking but there is definitely a lot going on. I guess the best way to describe it would be it has been a whirlwind.

“I have a lot of short-term and long-term goals, and coming into my senior season, being invited to the draft was one of them. I knew if I got the invite to go to LA, something good is going to happen and I am looking forward to experiencing it.”

Miller flew to Los Angeles on Saturday with his parents, Jim and Danna, and his high school teammate, Austin Ety. He will be able to enjoy the entire All-Star Game experience and will be on the field at Dodger Stadium during the Home Run Derby contest on Monday.

Liberty Union High School is holding a draft watch party in the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m. today.

“That is cool that they are doing that, and to have my parents and Austin with me on the front row at the draft will be amazing,” Miller said. “To be honest, I think Austin is more excited than I am.”

Miller is coming off an outstanding senior season for the Lions and helped lead them to a Mid-State League-Buckeye Division championship, as well as a berth in the Division III state tournament.

He finished his senior season with a 9-1 record and 133 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched. Over three high school seasons, Miller had 27 career starts and pitched 172 innings. During that span, he finished with an amazing 382 career strikeouts.

Miller committed to the University of Louisville the summer before his freshman year of high school, and he will have a decision to make if he gets drafted on whether to go to college or turn pro.

“Everything depends on the team that drafts me and the dollar amount,” Miller said. “Either way, I will just compare the opportunities I have and see which path will be better for me.”

The first round of the MLB Draft will be nationally televised on ESPN at 7 p.m. today.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

iheart.com

Lady A cancels Lancaster performance

Lady A has canceled its concert at the Lancaster Festival later this month in Fairfield County, and will be replaced by Billy Currington for the festival's grand finale. Lady A was originally set to perform on July 30. The band gave no reason for the cancellation and called it a case of unforeseen circumstances.
LANCASTER, CA
