Jose Ramirez does Home Run Derby for mom, will use RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

Jose Ramirez certainly has a different profile compared to those who normally occupy the Home Run Derby field.

Listed at 5-foot-9, which is likely generous, he doesn't have the same physical stature as the other competitors, though he has had the production befitting a Derby contestant. Ramirez slugged 36 home runs a year ago and, after his multi-homer day in Saturday's win over the Detroit Tigers , he's now on pace for 34 this season.

"I mean, after all, we’re humans,' Ramirez said, explaining that stature won't have anything to do with who wins Monday night's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. "We all have two arms and it’s a matter of being there in the competition and enjoying it and if the results don’t come out, it’s just the satisfaction that you were there."

Ramirez has been invited to participate in the past but has turned it down. Manager Terry Francona said on Thursday that Ramirez had the team's support if he wanted to participate this year. On Saturday, Ramirez said it was partially a family push that got him into the Derby this time.

"It was a personal desire. In the past, obviously there were invitations but it really couldn’t happen," Ramirez said through a team translator. "This year, it happened and especially for my family. They want to cheer for me. Especially my mom. She wanted to see me there. I especially want to do it for my mom."

Ramirez also has a question most Derby contestants don't have to quarrel with: from what side of the plate will he hit?

Entering Saturday's game. Ramirez had hit 129 home runs in 2,652 at-bats from the left side and 51 home runs in 1,219 at-bats from the right side. That's a home run every 20.6 at-bats as a lefty and a home run every 24 at-bats as a righty. As of now, Ramirez said he's leaning toward the latter at Dodger Stadium — which doesn't offer a significant edge to either handedness — but hasn't yet decided.

"Still haven’t defined it yet. I’ll see more how I feel when I get to the ballpark there in LA," Ramirez said. "But for now, it’ll be from the right side."

Ramirez will have RubberDucks hitting coach Junior Betances throwing to him when he takes on Washington Nationals star Juan Soto in the first round. Ramirez is using it as a chance to celebrate someone who helped him find his way to the majors.

"It’s something that was a longtime coming," Ramirez said. "He was my hitting coach in rookie ball. It feels like kind of a little reward to him for everything he helped me through my career in the minors."

Betances said he doesn't have any nerves heading into the Derby. A hitter's Derby pitcher is often a carefully-selected person who can put the ball not only over the plate, but to just the right spot, whether it's a little higher, lower, outside or inside.

"I don’t think so. I have a lot of years in the sport," Betances said when asked if he thinks he'll have any nerves by Monday. "I think it’s the same as throwing BP. He’s the guy who has to put on the show."

Francona joked that he wouldn't exactly be as relaxed if it were him in that spot.

"That's so cool. I asked him if he was going to be nervous and he said 'No,'" Francona said. "I said, 'OK. I'm going to ask you again on Monday.' I can't imagine throwing batting practice on that stage. Because all you can do is screw up. That would be hard. But he was really excited. That's cool."

Ramirez certainly seems like he's ready to get going in the Home Run Derby, considering he put a mini-Derby on by himself Saturday at Progressive Field, drilling two home runs to give him 19 this season.

It was his 19th multi-homer game and second this season. After a slow stretch following a thumb injury, Ramirez has again begun to heat up heading into the All-Star break. That included Saturday's win, when he hit two home runs and drove in five. In doing so, he became the fourth Cleveland hitter in franchise history with 75-or-more RBIs prior to the All-Star break, joining Manny Ramirez (1999), Juan Gonzalez (2001) and Albert Belle (1994).

The thumb injury hasn't been an issue recently.

"He manages that thumb really well," Francona said. "He's in there every day, he gets treatment, he tapes it up. He's just a really good player. It doesn't matter if it's on the bases, or wherever. He impacts the game everywhere for us. Sometimes in a really big way."

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

