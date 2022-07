NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have issued a silver alert for a missing 83-year-old man named Felix Perez, who went missing earlier in the day. “Mr. Perez, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen today in the 200 block of North 5th Street. He is described as 5’7” tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, and blue jeans,” Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. ” Mr. Perez may be in the downtown area of Newark and is known to use the train/light-rail system.”

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO