PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bellevue councilwoman is facing assault charges, accused of assaulting a police officer.Sabreena Miller is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. Police were called to her home on Sumner Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Her husband, John Miller, who was bleeding from a stab wound to his right leg, met them at the front door, the criminal complaint said. John Miller told police he dropped a knife and cut himself while his wife was getting ready for bed, according to the criminal complaint. Inside the home, police said they found blood on the carpet...

BELLEVUE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO