75-Year-Old New York City Woman Assaulted on Broadway in Upper Manhattan

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant grabbed a 74-year-old woman’s hair and yanked her to the ground in Harlem with no apparent provocation, police said Thursday. The victim was walking near West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. on July 14 when the attacker approached her and grabbed her hair, according […]

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO