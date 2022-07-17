ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

75-Year-Old New York City Woman Assaulted on Broadway in Upper Manhattan

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted on Tuesday at...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 20

Sonny Beringer
4d ago

Proving segregation was mandated for legitimate reasons.Forced integration with such a violent dysfunctional group is a complete government overreach a violation of other groups Civil Rights and unconstitutional.

Reply(11)
7
太好了
4d ago

Just another "old" NYC person takes it from someone whose not in their right mind..Then again they chose an "easy" target so maybe they knew what they were doing..

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Manhattan assault: Woman, 74, yanked to Harlem street by her hair

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant grabbed a 74-year-old woman’s hair and yanked her to the ground in Harlem with no apparent provocation, police said Thursday. The victim was walking near West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. on July 14 when the attacker approached her and grabbed her hair, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC subway cleaner punched in the face unprovoked at work: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 71-year-old New York City subway cleaner was injured when she was punched in the face while working, police said. The assault happened at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island subway station on July 13 at 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The subway cleaner, who was contracted by the MTA from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

3 men shot, wounded on Brooklyn street: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three men were shot on a Brooklyn street on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said it happened around 11:34 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Road near East 98th Street in Brownsville. A 33-year-old victim and a 34-year-old victim were taken to Brookdale Hospital,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Manhattan#Broadway#Violent Crime
PIX11

Manhattan shooting: Boy, 14, struck in East Harlem dies of wounds

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in East Harlem has died of his injuries, according to the NYPD. The victim, now identified by police as Justin Streeter, was one of two teen boys shot shortly after leaving a deli near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Four People Shot on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

Man plunges to death from Brooklyn NYCHA building

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man plummeted to his death from a Brooklyn public housing building on Wednesday morning, police said. The unidentified man plunged from a building at Dumont and Rockaway avenues in Brownsville around 9:45 a.m. The man was found unconscious and unresponsive behind a New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NY1

Bronx politician guilty of helping alleged Genovese associate

Former Bronx Assemblyman Luis Diaz pleaded guilty to defrauding New York State Supreme Court in the Bronx, forcing him to resign from his lifetime appointment as Bronx County Clerk and barring him from ever holding office again, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday. Diaz, 69, “knowingly defrauded the court,”...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy