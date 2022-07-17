75-Year-Old New York City Woman Assaulted on Broadway in Upper Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted on Tuesday at...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted on Tuesday at...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Proving segregation was mandated for legitimate reasons.Forced integration with such a violent dysfunctional group is a complete government overreach a violation of other groups Civil Rights and unconstitutional.
Just another "old" NYC person takes it from someone whose not in their right mind..Then again they chose an "easy" target so maybe they knew what they were doing..
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 20