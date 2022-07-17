ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester City, NJ

Gloucester PNC Bank Branch Robbed by Masked Robber

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gloucester City, NJ – The PNC Bank on Monmouth Street in Gloucester City was robbed today by a masked man who demanded money and fled the scene. Now,...

Shore News Network

Woman Missing in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER, NJ- Danielle Jensen was reported missing from the Glendora section of Gloucester Township on Monday. Her last known contact with family was July 4. S. Danielle is a 28-year-old white female, roughy 5′-06″ tall and 115 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing black pants, a black tank top, and black slides. Danielle Jensen may be in Camden or Atlantic City, New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington, Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday aftrenoon at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Two Suspects Steal Debit Card from Locker Room at Planet Fitness

BENSALEM, PA — Police are looking for two female suspects who they say stole a debit card from the locker room of a Planet Fitness in Bensalem, Bucks County. The card was then used to make over $500 in purchases at Kid’s Footlocker and Snipes at the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia. Investigators say the suspects also created Planet Fitness accounts at the Rising Sun location in Philadelphia using fraudulent information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Gloucester City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Gloucester City, NJ
MyChesCo

Teenager Arrested in Wilmington on Gun, Heroin Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a 15-year-old male on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 9 at approximately 10:45 a.m., police officers were in the 300 block of West 7th Street when they attempted to make contact with a 15-year-old male. As officers approached, the juvenile fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded handgun and 7 bags of heroin.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Upper Darby, Police Say

Police in Delaware County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man. Abdul Rafi Muhsin is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with an incident that happened in May, Upper Darby police said. Muhsin is known to frequent parts of Philadelphia, particularly the Germantown/Mount Airy/West Oak...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Long-Time Camden Store Owner Luis Morales Shot, Killed During Robbery

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A long-time store owner in Camden was shot and killed in a brazen Tuesday morning robbery. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killer. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Samir Morales, the victim’s sister. For the past 17 years, the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden has been Luis Morales’ second home, his livelihood. But on Tuesday, the 40-year-old was shot and killed inside the store in the 1200 block of Louis Street. “Someone took his life selfishly and it’s not fair. He has kids and I’m just lost for words honestly,” Morales said. Candles now flicker on the...
CAMDEN, NJ
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigate Shooting in North Tatnall Street

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening at approximately 7:11 p.m. in the 700 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 45-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Ocean City Police Searching for Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Burglaries

OCEAN CITY, NJ – It wasn’t a typical day at the beach for victims of vehicle burglary in Ocean City on Friday, and now police here are trying to identify the culprits. “The Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating thefts from vehicles in the area of 48th Street,” the department said today. “The thefts occurred during the early morning hours of July 15, 2022. The three suspects are in the attached photos and all three subjects were carrying towels while committing the thefts.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
kicks96news.com

Philadelphia Police Department Makes Drug Arrest

Philadelphia Police Department arrested Shaquille Shumaker of Davis Street after he was found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana along with crack, cocaine, and a gun. This was Shumaker’s second arrest after being previously apprehended during a twenty-one-person round-up two weeks ago where he was arrested for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

State Police Searching for Missing Cape May County Man

WOODBINE, NJ – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. John is known to frequent Smokey’s Meat Market in Woodbine and Bubba’s Discount Liquor Store on Delsea Drive in Vineland.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody In Connection To Gunpoint Rape At SEPTA’s Snyder Station: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged gunpoint rape at SEPTA’s Snyder Station on Wednesday. Police say the person is currently being transported to the Special Victims Unit. CBS3 reached out to police to confirm whether the person in custody is the same as the suspect seen on surveillance video this week, but we haven’t heard back yet. Officials describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s. Police say the man raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Camden Bodega Owner Gunned Down Just Days Before Wedding

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A father was shot and killed inside his Camden bodega Tuesday night -- just days before his wedding. Camden police said Luis Morales, 42, died after being shot inside his bodega called "Fortuna Mini Market," located on the 1200 block of Louis Street in New Jersey.
CAMDEN, NJ
MyChesCo

Middletown Man Arrested After Running from Police, Loaded Gun and Marijuana Recovered

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Middletown man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 8 at approximately 6:37 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of 24th and Washington Streets when they attempted to make contact with 27-year-old Jauwaun Smith, who was wanted on multiple outstanding capiases and a warrant. As officers approached, Smith fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun as well as 1.9 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
