Gloucester PNC Bank Branch Robbed by Masked Robber

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A long-time store owner in Camden was shot and killed in a brazen Tuesday morning robbery. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killer. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Samir Morales, the victim’s sister. For the past 17 years, the Fortuna Mini Market in Camden has been Luis Morales’ second home, his livelihood. But on Tuesday, the 40-year-old was shot and killed inside the store in the 1200 block of Louis Street. “Someone took his life selfishly and it’s not fair. He has kids and I’m just lost for words honestly,” Morales said. Candles now flicker on the...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO