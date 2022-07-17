Two Shot and Killed in Botched Burglary, Home Invasion

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.

