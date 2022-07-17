ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Two Shot and Killed in Botched Burglary, Home Invasion

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALEXANDRIA, VA. – Two burglary suspects are dead after breaking into a home in Alexandria, Virginia Saturday morning. Police said a person of interest is in custody, but so far,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

34 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is investigating a shooting that left a 34 year-old man dead on Tuesday night. This incident happened in Northeast D.C. on the 3600 block of Jay Street. According to police, “At approximately 10:29 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Two Shot#Home Invasion#Violent Crime#Century Drive
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police First District is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who shot a man on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place yesterday on the 1300 block of Canal Street in Southwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:28 pm, members...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Police Trying to Identify Serial Robber

BELTSVILLE, MD- The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect of multiple robberies in the Beltsville area. The suspect threatens an employee with a knife and demands money in each of his robberies. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

33 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left a 33 year-old woman dead yesterday afternoon. This incident took place on the 2900 block of Knox Place in Southeast, D.C. According to investigators, “At approximately 1:24 pm, members of the Seventh District...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Rockville Police Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect

ROCKVILLE, MD- The Rockville City Police Department has arrested and charged Najee Emani Hardy-Estwick with attempted first-degree murder. The incident took place on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gibbs Street for the report of a fight in progress, which was then updated to a shooting. Upon...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

17 Year-Arrested For Northeast D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that took place on July 5th. This incident happened on the 3300 block of Benning Road in Northeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 5:30 am, the suspects and victim were travelling in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

17-Year-Old Killed in Upper Marlboro Crash

UPPER MARLBORO, MD – An Upper Marlboro teen was killed in a crash where she was a passenger in a car that left the roadway and struck a tree. 17-year-old Janiya Thompson was reported dead by police shortly after the crash on Sunday, which took place at around 5:50 pm near Kettering Drive and Kettering Place.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Burglars Caught on Camera

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a burglary. The burglary took place yesterday on the unit block of M Street in Northeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 2:00 am, two suspects forcibly entered an...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy