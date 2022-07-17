ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man Shouts Anti-Asian Slurs, Headbutts Victim in Queens

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a racially motivated...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Manhattan assault: Woman, 74, yanked to Harlem street by her hair

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant grabbed a 74-year-old woman’s hair and yanked her to the ground in Harlem with no apparent provocation, police said Thursday. The victim was walking near West 127th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard just before 9:30 a.m. on July 14 when the attacker approached her and grabbed her hair, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Bronx politician guilty of helping alleged Genovese associate

Former Bronx Assemblyman Luis Diaz pleaded guilty to defrauding New York State Supreme Court in the Bronx, forcing him to resign from his lifetime appointment as Bronx County Clerk and barring him from ever holding office again, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday. Diaz, 69, “knowingly defrauded the court,”...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

3 people shot outside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD says three males were shot on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Wednesday. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in front of 1115 Rutland Rd. outside the Sutter Av.-Rutland Rd. subway station in Brownsville. EMS took the victims to Brookdale Hospital. Their conditions were not known. Three men...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slurs#Violent Crime#Ant Asian
Shore News Network

Four People Shot on Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A black male being chased by others in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn pulled a gun and began firing on Sunday. Police said four people were shot and wounded during the shooting that took place around 8:11 pm near the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Rockaway Avenue.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Beast

NYPD: Elderly Woman Punched in Head in Anti-Asian Hate Crime

New York City was shaken by yet another alleged anti-Asian attack on Wednesday morning after a 76-year-old woman was punched in the back of the head in East Harlem. Tiffany Felder, 52, allegedly yelled, “I hate Koreans!” before assaulting the elderly woman in what police are referring to as an unprovoked attack. Felder was charged with assault as a hate crime, assault injuring a victim 65 or older, and harassment. According to NYPD data released on Monday, hate crimes are up 12.6 percent this year and that’s not counting the bias-fueled attacks that are not technically classified as hate crimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Man falls on subway tracks, catches on fire

NEW YORK - A homeless man is dead after he fell onto the tracks in a Times Square subway station on Thursday morning and was electrocuted. The man's clothing reportedly caught on fire in the incident. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the W. 42nd. St. and Port Authority...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYPD officer who shot a man six years ago faces final review of his actions

It’s been six years since an off-duty New York City police officer killed Delrawn Small, and the Brooklyn man’s family is still hoping for justice. On July 4, 2016, NYPD Officer Wayne Isaacs shot Small during a late-night road rage incident in Brooklyn. The 37-year-old approached the officer’s car, and the officer claimed he fired his gun in self-defense. Small, who was unarmed, was killed in front of his girlfriend, his teenage stepdaughter and his 4-month-old son, who watched from inside the car.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy