Man Shouts Anti-Asian Slurs, Headbutts Victim in Queens

New York City was shaken by yet another alleged anti-Asian attack on Wednesday morning after a 76-year-old woman was punched in the back of the head in East Harlem. Tiffany Felder, 52, allegedly yelled, “I hate Koreans!” before assaulting the elderly woman in what police are referring to as an unprovoked attack. Felder was charged with assault as a hate crime, assault injuring a victim 65 or older, and harassment. According to NYPD data released on Monday, hate crimes are up 12.6 percent this year and that’s not counting the bias-fueled attacks that are not technically classified as hate crimes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO