Man Shot in Leg Early Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials were called to the McKeesport boat launch after a car was found in the Youghiogheny River on Wednesday.The incident occurred at the bottom of Rebecca Street. No word yet from officials on if anyone was inside the vehicle.Two men found the vehicle and alerted the authorities. The men are a part of a nationwide underwater search and recovery team and were using sonar in an attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a 50-year cold case, at the request of the family. That is when they came across the submerged car. "We were in town searching for Bill...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO