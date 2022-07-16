ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Congressman asks feds to investigate former Gov. Phil Bryant’s welfare spending influence

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson wrote a letter on Friday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking for a Department of Justice investigation into former Gov. Phil Bryant’s influence over the possible misspending of federal welfare funds. Bryant, who was Mississippi governor from 2012-2020, was first publicly accused of...

