Watch: Steph Curry shows off his incredible shooting by nailing 105 consecutive 3-pointers￼

Click here to read the full article. Stephen Curry made the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS Awards a true family affair with his wife, Ayesha. While arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the basketball star was dressed in dapper style in a sharp black suit, layered over a white turtleneck sweater. Completing his ensemble was a set of black patent leather boots, featuring thick ridged soles and rounded toes for added edge. Curry’s outfit was complete with an equally classic black and silver watch. Meanwhile, Ayesha made a dramatic statement, posing alongside Curry — and by herself — in a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO