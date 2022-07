In different settings, audiences are moved by the sincere dedication that Aaron Honeysucker has for the love of his Jackson community. He founded his line dancing team, Community Health Initiative Obesity Fighters, and moves throughout Jackson – engaging others. The team consists of 4 or 5 instructors who get others who may not be able to afford to go, or who may not be able to be motivated to go, to a gym.

JACKSON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO