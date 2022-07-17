ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver in his 80s dies following crash in Wiltshire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are calling for witness following a fatal crash on a Wiltshire road. A car and lorry collided on the A361 near Beckhampton on...

www.bbc.com

Related
BBC

Wakefield: Teenage cyclist Lewis Smith dies after crash

A teenage cyclist has died following a crash with a stationary car near Pontefract. Lewis Smith, 17, from Wakefield, died in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the accident on 13 July, West Yorkshire Police said. The force said he was involved in a crash with a red Fiat 500...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Baby boy, 1, dies after falling from seventh floor of tower block in Leeds

A baby boy has died after falling from a window on the seventh floor of a tower block flat in Leeds. Emergency services were called to reports of an incident at 1.25pm on Saturday, 2 July. The boy was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead a short while later.West Yorkshire Police said in a statement to: “At 1.25pm on Saturday, July 2, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending Saville Green in Leeds where a child had fallen from the window of a flat.“The one-year-old boy was taken...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Redcar: Three men and child rescued on hottest day of year

Three men and a child have been rescued by the RNLI in Redcar after the boy's dinghy blew 1,000ft (300m) out to sea. The lifeboat was called at 13:30 BST on Tuesday after the inflatable got caught in a gust of wind off Majuba Road. Three passers-by had set off...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket

A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
BBC

Boy, three, dies after farm tractor crash in Bury

A three-year-old boy has died after a tractor crash on a farm. Greater Manchester Police said that following the crash in Bury on Saturday afternoon, the child's family flagged down an ambulance while driving him to hospital. However paramedics said he died before he could get there. The force said...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing teenager died from hypothermia, inquest jury concludes

Missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland died from hypothermia after running away from her home while suffering from a mental health crisis, an inquest jury has concluded.The teenager, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the 19-year-old, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue and members of the public.Her body was found by police search teams on November 18 in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, close to the Swanage coastal path.A post-mortem examination found Miss...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.Neither dog was of a banned breedSouth Yorkshire PoliceThe man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kayaker rescued after spotting passenger plane

A kayaker swept out to sea off the Western Isles was rescued after he spotted a passenger plane coming in to land. The man was disorientated and distressed after being blown out into open water off Barra. But in an emergency call to the coastguard, he was able to give...
ACCIDENTS

