Washington, DC

Nationals' Nelson Cruz: Takes seat Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cruz isn't starting Saturday's game against Atlanta. Cruz is in the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

NEW YORK (AP) - Gerrit Cole brushed back Rafael Devers and struck out 12, Matt Carpenter drove in three more runs and the New York Yankees pounded the Red Sox 13-2 Sunday after Boston ace Chris Sale broke his left pinkie finger in the first inning. The Yankees reached double-digit...
BOSTON, MA
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Triston Casas update: Red Sox prospect begins rehab stint with a bang

The Boston Red Sox could use a power-hitting first baseman. Might they get some help from within?. Triston Casas currently is the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox' farm system behind Marcelo Mayer and sits 29th on Baseball America's overall prospect rankings. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, the 22-year-old first baseman boasts impressive power from the left side and looked like a potential call-up candidate earlier this season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Devers, other Red Sox fared in MLB All-Star Game

The stars were out Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez represented the Boston Red Sox at this year's Midsummer Classic. Devers got the start at third base while Bogaerts and Martinez came off the bench for the American League.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Person
Tres Barrera
Person
Nelson Cruz
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returning from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Permits three runs in no-decision

Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Breaks thumb Sunday

Ramirez exited after the first inning of Sunday's game against the Orioles and was diagnosed with a broken right thumb, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks before potentially being cleared for baseball activities. Ramirez's absence from the lineup until at least the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On base thrice, swipes bag

Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Garrett Hampson: Sitting in third straight

Hampson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he enters Sunday with an active seven-game hitting streak, Hampson will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row to close out the Rockies' first-half schedule. Now that Kris Bryant has returned from the paternity list and with C.J. Cron having overcome a recent wrist injury, the Rockies don't look like they'll have an everyday spot in the infield or outfield available for Hampson.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Key stolen base Saturday

Haggerty entered Saturday's extra-inning win over the Rangers as a pinch runner in the top of the 10th inning, stole third base and eventually scored the game-winning run. The speedy Haggerty's swipe of third base, his fourth steal of the year, was key, as it allowed him to score easily when J.P. Crawford laced a single into right field to snap a 2-2 tie. It's been a somewhat momentous first three games of the series for Haggerty, who also notched an inside-the-park home run as part of a three-hit night in Thursday's opening installment against the Rangers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Danny Young: Returns to minors

Young appeared out of the bullpen for Triple-A Tacoma in two of the club's final three games before the All-Star break, striking out four while allowing three baserunners over two scoreless innings. Young rejoined the Mariners' top affiliate for the weekend after he was optioned back to Tacoma following a...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Yankees about Aaron Judge contract

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Alex Jackson: Activated and optioned

The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI

