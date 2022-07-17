ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts two homers Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Judge went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk, three total runs and three total RBI in a...

www.cbssports.com

