Atlantic School Board approves Meal Prices and other items

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board on Wednesday approved the 2022-2023 Adult and Student Meal Prices.

Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said meal prices for adults will increase to $4.13 for lunches. Prices for students will stay the same as the were prior to COVID mitigation.

Lunch prices for students at Washington Elementary will be $2.55, Schuler Elementary and the Middle School will be $2.75, and High School will be $2.80. Cost for breakfast will be $2.00 for adults and $1.80 for students.

In other action, the School Board approved the low bid from Elevate Roofing out of Denison in the amount of $214,564 for the Achievement Center roof. The bid came in well under the estimate of $248,000.

They also approved the spring 2023 coaching contract recommendations including Ed DenBeste – Head Boys Golf, Kathy Hobson – Head Girls Golf, Mike McDermott – Head Boys/Girls Tennis, Matt Mullenix – Head High School Girls Track, Derek Hall – Assistant High School Girls Track, Abby Becker – Head High School Boys Track, Matt Best and Bryce Smith – Assistant High School Boys Track, Bryce Casey – Middle School Boys Track, Taylor Williams – Middle School Girls Track, Dan Vargasson – Head High School Girls Soccer, and Mark Anderson – Assistant High School Boys Soccer.

The 2022-2023 Teacher Leader Contract Recommendations which included mentors, facilitators, instructional support, instructional coaches and TLC lead were also approved.