And we’re back! San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), one of the city’s biggest events, has returned in full force following its cancellation for its July events in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 130,000 people expected to hit our city streets this weekend, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO