Texas State

Two jurors speak out about Van Cliburn winner

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas pianist Ben Laude has canvassed analysis from two Van Cliburn jurors on what made...

Slipped Disc

George Clooney tops dumb Kennedy list

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts today announced the selection of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: acclaimed actor and filmmaker George Clooney; contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant; the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B, and pop Gladys Knight; Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Maestro remarries

Fabio Luisi has announced his marriage next month to Yulia Levin, his repetiteur colleague at Zurich Opera. The Dallas Symphony music director, 63, was previously married to the photographer and violinist Barbara Luisi.
DALLAS, TX
Slipped Disc

Tabea’s other trick

Thousands of slippedisc.com readers greatly appreciated Tabea Zimmermann’s performance yesterday of a popular Israeli ballad. One of them tells us that the German violist has done something similar once before. Listen here. You won’t regret it.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Watch: Tabea Zimmermann adapts iconic Israeli song

The German violist had an Israel Philharmonic audience in raptures when she played a marvellous new version of the 1970s Arik Einstein ballad Atur Mitzchech. The song’s composer Yoni Rechter was in the audience. And who’s that playing in the double-basses?. (Must be the music director.) Here’s the...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… The Inspector General – Danny Kaye

Even as a small child it was difficult to make me laugh, especially at things that were supposd to be funny. Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy left me cold and I could never understand why my friends laughed at their silly grown-up antics. I was the kid who never wanted a clown at my birthday party.
MOVIES

