SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready to get funky with synth-funk band Midnight Star. Midnight Star rose to fame with hits like “Freak-A-Zoid” and “Operator.”. The group will end a day of soul, R&B, and funk on the Chevy Court stage of the New York State Fair on September 3 as part of the annual Syracuse JAMS FunkFest. FunkFest is produced in partnership with Syracuse Joined Artists, Musicians and Singers, Inc. The festival will feature both local and national groups, which will be announced in the future.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO