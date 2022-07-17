ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Love is Blind' contestant sues Netflix after being forced to work 'inhumane' 20-hour days without enough food or sleep

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N19XP_0giaIy4l00
Unsuccessful "Love is Blind" contestant Jeremy Hartwell is suing Netflix and the show's producers. Ser Baffo/Netflix
  • A 'Love is Blind' contestant is suing Netflix over what he claimed were inhumane working conditions.
  • Jeremy Hartwell said contestants were forced to work 20-hour days on excess alcohol and little food.
  • A spokesperson for production company Kinetic said there was "no merit" in the lawsuit.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ser Baffo Netflix#Inhumane#Kinetic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Big Brother's First Season 24 Eviction Has Moved Again, Won't Air Live

Click here to read the full article. Big Brother fans will have to now wait three whole extra days to find out which Season 24 Houseguest is first to get the heave-ho. As previously announced, CBS News coverage of the House select committee’s public hearings on Jan. 6 will air this Thursday at 8/7c, during the regular time period for Big Brother‘s weekly eviction episode. At first, CBS bumped Big Bro to Friday, where it was going to open the night and lead into a special broadcast encore of Blood & Treasure‘s Season 2 premiere (which debuted this past Sunday on its...
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

James Corden Unleashes 'Foul-Mouthed Tirade' On Biker After Near-Crash Sent Late-Night Host Flying Off Cycle

Late-night talk show host James Corden appeared frustrated as he reportedly "unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade" on a fellow bicyclist after an awkward mishap. "Corden was fuming," one onlooker told The Sun, which posted the new video of Corden, 43, getting back on his rental bike and riding away after a crash. "This young cyclist just darted across the road and sent him flying. It must have really taken him by surprise."
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Why A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 11. Read at your own risk!. The first week of Big Brother Season 24 isn’t even over, and there’s already some major drama following the recent veto competition. Fans and even some former players watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscriptions are up in arms after it appears that a Houseguest is cheating and attempting to bend the rules in a way that gives them an advantage.
TV SERIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

552K+
Followers
36K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy