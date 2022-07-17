ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

Big Finale Today (Sunday) for Monticello Riverfest

By Tim Matthews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community of Monticello has been rolling out the red carpet to residents and visitors throughout the week for Riverfest 2022, and...

Opening Day for the 2022 Wright County Fair

The 151st Wright County Fair officially begins its five-day run today. Events of the day today include the judging of a number of 4-H exhibits, a 4-H horse show, the opening of the midway, and “Chopper” provides music and fun in the entertainment tent this evening beginning at 6 PM. Tonight in the grandstand it’s the MotoKazie Supercross show.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Buffalo Concert in the Park Features a Tribute to The Beatles Tonight (Thursday)

The City of Buffalo’s Concert in the Park series continues tonight (Thursday). The free concert series is a popular part of the summer as residents and visitors relax at Sturges Park to enjoy music of all types at the city bandshell. Tonight, we re-visit the “British Invasion” with a tribute to The Beatles with the group “A Hard Day’s Night.” The band presents an authentic replication of The Beatles throughout their career complete with costumes from the era.
BUFFALO, MN
Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Cougar killed near Highway 13 in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Shakopee caught a rare wildlife sighting on camera after he spotted a cougar, but it was later found dead after being hit by a vehicle. Andrew Pastrana said he was driving home with his family when he saw a coyote roaming around. Then, he thought he saw another one nearby. He took a picture of the animal and got closer to it, only to realize it was actually a mountain lion.
SHAKOPEE, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Dr. Mary A. Stiles

Dr. Mary A. Stiles, age 78, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Senior Living Community in St. Cloud. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Maryland. Local services will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Dr. Mary Ann Stiles was born June 1, 1944, in Manhattan, Kansas to Norman and Martha (Pattison) Stiles. Growing up, the family moved frequently along with her father’s work. She attended Pennsylvania State University where she earned her undergraduate degree. She earned her Master’s degree in Science and her Doctorate in Medicine, both from the University of Missouri Medical School. Dr. Stiles completed an internal medicine residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She established Heart of the Lakes Clinic in 1975, a private practice in Annandale; she sold the practice in 1982 to Buffalo Clinic. She continued to work for Buffalo Clinic until 1988. She then practiced in St. Cloud where she joined with Heartland Clinic, which later merged with CentraCare. After 31 years in medicine, Dr. Stiles retired in 2006. Dr. Stiles was a pioneer in medicine in central Minnesota as the first female doctor to serve on the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was passionate about the future of medicine and supported the Pennsylvania State Eberly College of Science, where a room was named in honor of her. Mary was a champion for the communities that she became a part of and proudly supported many organizations. In addition to caring for others in her successful medical career, Mary enjoyed animals, traveling, cooking, listening to music, singing, and playing cards. She is survived by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Martha Stiles; and brother, Thomas Stiles. Memorials are preferred to Green Acres Animal Rescue of St. Augusta. Pastor Todd Nelsen will officiate at the service. Music for the service will be provided by Kelly Mosenden. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute and funeral webcast are or will be online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Leona E. Finke

Age 99, formerly of Rogers and St. Michael, passed away July 17th at The Villa’s of Osseo. Funeral Services for Leona Finke will be held Friday, July 22nd at 11:30 AM, with visitation one hour prior, all at Mary Queen of Peace Church-St. Martin Campus in Rogers. Arrangements with The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
ROGERS, MN
96.7 The River

This Minnesota City On List of Top 10 Best Places to Live in 2022.

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Summer is the best time to move if you are planning a move. Why is it the best? Because you can get acquainted with your neighborhood before it's too cold to hang out in the great outdoors, also, if you have kids, they can be between schools, and start in a new school at the beginning of the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

Sandra Lee Montague

Age 72 of Rockford, passed away July 12th. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 28th from 4 to 7 PM at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church on Friday, July 29th. Funeral services for Sandy Montague will be held Friday, July 29th at 11 AM at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hanover. Burial will follow at the St. Paul’s Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
ROCKFORD, MN
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Walz celebrates expansion of Waconia hemp business

WACONIA — As a high school teacher and football coach not that long ago, Gov. Tim Walz was no doubt on the lookout for students under the sway of mind-altering substances. As governor in the middle of a reelection campaign, Walz on Monday found himself at Hemp Acres, now one of the largest cannabis processing facilities in the nation after opening their third operation, a 37,000-square-foot facility 35 miles west of Minneapolis.
WACONIA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
WDIO-TV

DLH travelers can fly Sun Country for same price as MSP

People can soon book a trip with Sun Country Airlines from Duluth, for the same price as a trip originating from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). Sun Country and Landline have teamed up for this special offer, which applies to travel between August 1 and October 31, 2022. That includes complimentary Landline transport to/from Duluth (DLH) & MSP. This deal is only available through August 10.
DULUTH, MN
krwc1360.com

Gladys R. Johnson

Age 95 of Annandale, passed away July 18th at the Buffalo Hospital. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 6 PM, with a prayer service at 6 PM, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel of Annandale. Further visitation will be held on Monday, 1 hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Gladys Johnson will be held Monday, July 25th at 11 AM at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Annandale. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Annandale. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast available at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN

