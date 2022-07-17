Big Finale Today (Sunday) for Monticello Riverfest

Dr. Mary A. Stiles, age 78, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Senior Living Community in St. Cloud. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Maryland. Local services will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Dr. Mary Ann Stiles was born June 1, 1944, in Manhattan, Kansas to Norman and Martha (Pattison) Stiles. Growing up, the family moved frequently along with her father’s work. She attended Pennsylvania State University where she earned her undergraduate degree. She earned her Master’s degree in Science and her Doctorate in Medicine, both from the University of Missouri Medical School. Dr. Stiles completed an internal medicine residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She established Heart of the Lakes Clinic in 1975, a private practice in Annandale; she sold the practice in 1982 to Buffalo Clinic. She continued to work for Buffalo Clinic until 1988. She then practiced in St. Cloud where she joined with Heartland Clinic, which later merged with CentraCare. After 31 years in medicine, Dr. Stiles retired in 2006. Dr. Stiles was a pioneer in medicine in central Minnesota as the first female doctor to serve on the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was passionate about the future of medicine and supported the Pennsylvania State Eberly College of Science, where a room was named in honor of her. Mary was a champion for the communities that she became a part of and proudly supported many organizations. In addition to caring for others in her successful medical career, Mary enjoyed animals, traveling, cooking, listening to music, singing, and playing cards. She is survived by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Martha Stiles; and brother, Thomas Stiles. Memorials are preferred to Green Acres Animal Rescue of St. Augusta. Pastor Todd Nelsen will officiate at the service. Music for the service will be provided by Kelly Mosenden. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute and funeral webcast are or will be online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

ANNANDALE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO