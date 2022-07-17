ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6LJI_0giaI0dm00

Family by family, house by house, French police rounded up 13,000 people on two terrifying days in July 1942, dispatching them to Nazi death camps simply because they were Jewish. Eighty years later, France is honoring the victims, and trying to keep their memory alive.

For the dwindling number of survivors of France's wartime crimes, commemoration ceremonies Sunday are especially important. At a time of rising antisemitism and far-right discourse sugarcoating France’s role in the Holocaust, they worry that history's lessons are being forgotten.

A week of ceremonies marking 80 years since the Vel d’Hiv police roundup on July 16-17, 1942, culminates Sunday with an event led by President Emmanuel Macron.

The raids were among the most shameful acts undertaken by France during World War II, and among the darkest moments in its history.

Over those two days, police herded 13,152 people — including 4,115 children — into the Winter Velodrome of Paris, known as the Vel d’Hiv, before they were sent on to Nazi camps. It was the biggest such roundup in western Europe. The children were separated from their families; very few survived.

In public testimonies over the past week, survivor Rachel Jedinak described a middle-of-the-night knock on the door, and being marched through the streets of Paris and herded into the velodrome, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

She recalled her desperate mother shouting at police. Some neighbors informed on Jews, others wept as they watched them corralled like livestock.

Chantal Blaszka’s aunts and uncle were among the children rounded up: 6-year-old Simon, 9-year-old Berthe, 15-year-old Suzanne. Their names are now engraved on a monument at a garden where the velodrome once stood, along with some 4,000 other children targeted in the raids. Photos of the children hang from tree trunks, the result of years of painstaking research to identify and honor the long-anonymous victims.

Of the children deported from the Vel d'Hiv 80 years ago, only six survived.

“Can you imagine?” Blaszka asked, pointing at the names and shaking her head. “Can you imagine?”

Serge Klarsfeld, a renowned Nazi hunter whose father was deported to Auschwitz, spoke Saturday in the garden, calling it an “earth-shaking testimony to the horrors lived by Jewish families."

He stressed the urgency of passing on living memory. “The youngest of us are in our 80s,” he said of the children of deportees.

The father of Micheline Tinader was among the 76,000 Jews deported from France under the collaborationist Vichy government. As a child, Tinader herself had to hide from Nazis.

She took part in a commemoration ceremony this week at the Shoah Memorial in the Paris suburb of Drancy, and is part of an association based at the site that organizes educational trips to Auschwitz.

Drancy held a transit center that was central to French Jews’ deadly journey to Nazi camps. Some 63,000 people were held over the course of the war.

The Drancy Shoah memorial actively documents the Holocaust, especially for younger generations. This work is especially important at a time when Jewish communities are increasingly worried about rising antisemitism in Europe. France’s Interior Ministry has reported a rise in antisemitic acts in France over recent years, and said that while racist and anti-religious acts overall are increasing, Jews are disproportionately targeted.

Anxiety has worsened for some since the far-right National Rally party made a surprising electoral breakthrough last month, winning a record 89 seats in France’s National Assembly. Party co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen has been convicted of racism and downplaying the Holocaust. His daughter Marine, who now leads the party, has distanced herself from her father’s positions, but the party’s past still raises concerns for many Jews.

During the campaign for this year’s French presidential election, far-right candidate and pundit Eric Zemmour propagated the false claim that Adolf Hitler’s Vichy collaborators safeguarded France’s Jews.

It took France’s leadership 50 years after World War II to officially acknowledge the state’s involvement in the Holocaust, when then-President Jacques Chirac apologized for the French authorities’ role in the Vel d’Hiv raids.

On Sunday, Macron is visiting a site in Pithiviers south of Paris where police sent families after the Vel d'Hiv roundup, before sending them on to camps.

“The policy, from 1942 onward, was to organize the murder of the Jews of Europe and therefore to organize the deportation of the Jews of France,” said Jacques Fredj, director of the Paris Shoah Memorial.

“Most of the time, the decisions were made by the Nazis and implemented by the French administration,” he said. “But the management was French. (French) Gendarmes or policemen were managing and supervising.”

___

Le Deley reported from Drancy, France. Masha Macpherson in Paris contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

The Schoolteacher Who Saved Her Students From the Nazis

It took Anna Essinger six months of planning to devise the remarkable secret escape of her entire school from Nazi Germany. On the critical day, October 5, 1933, the 54-year-old headmistress’ most trusted staff members spread out in a network of three teams across Germany. Parents and children quietly made their way to preassigned railway stations along the three key rail routes out of the country. Martin Schwarz, the school’s teacher of religious affairs, was to lead one group, discreetly picking up a child at each station along the Rhine River from Basel. Anna’s sister, the school nurse, Paula Essinger, set out from Munich to Herrlingen and on to Stuttgart and Mannheim, also collecting pupils on the way. Hanna Bergas, who taught English, French and art history, led the final group across northern Germany.
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Associated Press

Ashes of 8,000 WWII victims found in two Poland mass graves

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Special investigators in Poland say they have found two mass graves containing the ashes of at least 8,000 Poles slain by the Nazi during World War II in forest executions that the Nazis later tried to hide by incinerating the bodies and planting trees on the burial pits. Investigators from a national historical institute marked the finding this week with speeches and wreath-laying at the site in the Bialuty Forest, 160 kilometers ( 100 miles) north of Warsaw. Starting in March 1944, the bodies that the occupying Nazis had secretly buried in the forest were “brought out, burned and pulverized in order to prevent this crime from ever being known, in order to prevent anyone taking responsibility for it,” Karol Nawrocki, the head of the Institute of National Remembrance, said Wednesday. “Theses efforts were not successful,” Nawrocki said.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Serge Klarsfeld
Person
Jacques Chirac
Smithonian

In Israeli Desert, Archaeologists Find One of the Oldest Known Mosques

Archaeologists in Israel’s Negev desert have unearthed a 1,200-year-old mosque—one of the oldest ever discovered worldwide. Big enough to hold a few dozen worshippers, the structure is square-shaped, with a small half-circle alcove in the southern wall facing Mecca, per the Agence France-Presse. Located in what is now...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Revealed: How SS overlord Heinrich Himmler developed the Final Solution after feeling 'sympathy' for Nazi troops ordered to shoot dead 33,000 Jews at 1941 Babi Yar massacre... and thinking: 'there must be another way to do this'

The Final Solution was developed after Heinrich Himmler witnessed the horror of the Babi Yar massacre of more than 33,000 Jews and decided 'there has got to be another way of doing this', historian James Holland said. Babi Yar, a ravine on the edge of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, became...
POLITICS
Atlas Obscura

The Archivists Who Rediscovered 700 Years of Irish History

On June 30, 1922, more than 700 years of Ireland’s history went up in flames. Handwritten parish records noting centuries of baptisms, marriages, and burials; courtroom files laying out the details of lawsuits and criminal cases on brittle parchment; census data; parliamentary transcripts; wills; deeds; and financial ledgers—nearly all were lost when an explosion and fire tore through the Public Record Office in Dublin at the start of the year-long Irish Civil War. The war, which pitted the newly formed Irish government against a rebel faction that opposed a treaty with Britain, would leave hundreds dead, along with a bitter legacy that affected Irish politics for decades. Meanwhile, its impact on the country’s history would also remain an open wound.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Paris#French History#Antisemitism#Racism#Nazi#Jewish
People's Needs

A terrible fire is coming towards Germany

Germany, a Central European country, is now on fire. According to the forecast of the German Meteorological Department, the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country on Tuesday. However, temperatures in Germany have been around 30 degrees Celsius for several days. But it will gradually increase from Monday.
The Atlantic

‘France Has Delivered Almost Nothing’

As the war in Ukraine approaches the six-month mark, much has changed. Since Russia invaded, more than 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced, of whom at least 5 million became refugees across Europe. Several cities and towns, particularly in the country’s central and eastern regions, have been reduced to rubble. Some 5,000 civilian deaths have been recorded, though the true number is thought to be considerably higher. Kyiv estimated last month that it was losing as many as 200 soldiers a day.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
The Conversation U.S.

Warsaw Ghetto’s defiant Jewish doctors secretly documented the medical effects of Nazi starvation policies in a book recently rediscovered on a library shelf

Exactly 80 years ago, a group of starving Jewish scientists and doctors in the Warsaw Ghetto were collecting data on their starving patients. They hoped their research would benefit future generations through better ways to treat malnutrition, and they wanted the world to know of Nazi atrocities to prevent something similar from ever happening again. They recorded the grim effects of an almost complete lack of food on the human body in a rare book titled “Maladie de Famine” (in English, “The Disease of Starvation: Clinical Research on Starvation in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1942”) that we recently rediscovered in the Tufts University library.
HEALTH
Daily Beast

European Country’s Shock Verdict: We’ll Snub Injured Ukrainians

The government of Switzerland has decided that it won’t be treating Ukrainians wounded as a result of Russia’s war. Citing military neutrality as a justification for not treating the war-wounded, the Swiss government also claimed it will be too difficult to determine which Ukrainians are civilians and which are wounded from the war, Tages Anzeiger newspaper reported.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Tank Battle in History

Winston Churchill claimed he invented the tank. While this is not true, he was a champion of its use in World War I. Tanks have come a long way since then. They have greater firepower and sophisticated technology, and they are faster and better armored. (In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russians have learned these […]
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

754K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy