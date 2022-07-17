ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail strikes to go ahead as ‘no-one’s coming to the table’, union leader says

By Claudia Rowan
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f3H3i_0giaHzzh00

Nationwide rail strikes planned for later this month are still due to go ahead, a union leader has said, as “no-one’s coming to the table” to find a way out.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of train drivers’ union Aslef , said the industrial action planned for the end of July will mean “virtually no service” in areas affected.

“That saddens us – we’d much rather be talking to find a way out of this but unfortunately no-one’s coming to the table,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme.

Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways , Greater Anglia , Great Western, Hull Trains , LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on July 30 in a dispute over pay.

Drivers on Greater Anglia will also strike on July 23, and those on Hull Trains will strike on July 16 and 23.

The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail on July 27 and by TSSA members on Avanti West Coast on the same day.

Members of the RMT at Network Rail and 14 train operators will also walk out on August 18 and 20.

Mr Whelan said Aslef has not put “an exact figure” on the pay rise it is looking for.

“Most people don’t understand that nobody in the rail industry has had a pay rise for three years… and the cost-of-living crisis is hitting all workers,” he said.

After saying that the median salary for a train driver is “roughly about £59,000”, Mr Whelan was asked whether ordinary working people might already consider this a lot of money.

We don’t enter into this politics of envy debate, for us it’s about everybody’s entitled to a pay rise

Mick Whelan, Aslef

“Probably to a lot of people it is, and I look at other workers and think they should have what he had,” he responded.

“We don’t enter into this politics of envy debate, for us it’s about everybody’s entitled to a pay rise.”

Mr Whelan went on to say that there are “a lot of traditionalists who would like to see occasionally (the Labour Party) stand up and stand with workers more regularly.”

When asked if he believes Labour is not doing enough to show it is on “the same side as working people”, he responded: “I’ve seen an awful lot of what they’ve done behind the scenes, so I’ve seen that there’s a massive amount being done – I just think that occasionally we should communicate more.”

Comments / 22

donna
4d ago

Typical union! If they go out, replace them. There comes a time when unions just use any excuse to go out on strike. Many years ago I worked in a union shop and the company had enough and close down and moved out. When the union finally realized that the employer was shutting down, then they begged for them to remain. The company left and the union lost all those jobs and the union representatives were the only ones that didn’t lose a job and the regular employees lost everything. Get smart, decertification of your union will protect your job and that’s a fact.

Reply(2)
2
Related
The Independent

Train drivers from eight rail companies set to walk-out in July strike

Train drivers at eight rail companies are to stage a 24-hour strike on a Saturday later this month in pay disputes, threatening more disruption to services.Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on 30 July.The action is in addition to a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at train companies and Network Rail on 27 July and by TSSA members on Avanti West Coast on the same day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Nurses, teachers and police get pay rises of 4-5%, as unions prepare for strike action

Millions of public sector workers have been awarded pay rises of between 4 and 5 per cent – prompting unions to prepare for autumn strike action, as chiefs lashed out at ”brutal” below-inflation increases.About 2.5 million staff across Britain will soon see a hike in their pay packets after the government accepted “fair and sustainable” increases recommended by state review bodies.But unions warned that they would ballot members on industrial action, pointing out that the “kick in the teeth” settlements will not keep pace with soaring inflation – currently running at 9.1 per cent.Most full-time nurses in the NHS will...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Train passengers warned not to travel in heatwave

Trains have been cancelled and railway lines closed as the UK recorded its hottest day on record. Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning, with most journeys scrapped through the Met Office's extreme heat zone, which covers much of central, northern, and south-east England. No services will run into...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Latest rail strike will halt all services in some areas, passengers warned

Some parts of the country will have no train services during the next strike by thousands of rail workers, passengers are being warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at train companies across England, and Network Rail, will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday July 27 in the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.The strike will affect passengers travelling for holidays or attending events such as the women’s Euro 2022 semi-final in Milton Keynes on July 27, and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham the following day.Network Rail (NR) said a “very limited” timetable...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News#Arriva Rail London#Great Western#West Midlands Trains#Greater Anglia#Network Rail
Daily Mail

Moment passengers were forced to haul their luggage across rail tracks after electrical fault stopped Stansted Express train on the hottest day in UK history

Rail passengers were forced to haul their luggage alone train tracks after a Stansted Express service stopped between stations during Britain's hottest day on record. An extraordinary video shows more than 100 travellers having to make the journey to the nearest station, Broxbourne, by foot on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C (104F).
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Go-ahead for new nuclear power station

A multibillion-pound project to build a new nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk. It is intended that Sizewell C will generate enough low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes. The application was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Fortune

Major airline CEO rips ‘epidemic’ of remote work as cause of summer travel chaos: ‘People learned to get easy money from working out of their homes’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Missing luggage claims are up 30%, and some airport runways melted from an extreme heat wave. It’s a summer of travel chaos around the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Heatwave brings disruption to schools and rail across East Midlands

Record high temperatures of 41C have been forecast for a part of the East Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. The Met Office said Worksop, Nottinghamshire, was likely to see one of the hottest temperatures in the UK. A number of schools decided not to open on Monday and train operators have...
WEATHER
BBC

Sizewell C: Decision on nuclear power plant due

A decision on whether to approve the building of a new £20bn nuclear power plant is due later. The government was expected to make an announcement about the application for Sizewell C in Suffolk two weeks ago. Business minister Paul Scully said he had "set a new deadline of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Heatwave: Schools to close or let children wear PE kit to keep cool

A number of schools are closing next week and others are ditching uniforms, as temperatures in parts of the UK are predicted to hit 40C (104F). A national emergency has been declared after a red extreme heat warning was issued for Monday and Tuesday. Schools are not being ordered to...
EDUCATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: All UK military flights halted at largest airbase over ‘melting’ runway

The United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force has reportedly halted all flights out of Royal Air Force’s largest airbase because its runways are melting in the summer heat. On Monday, Sky News tweeted, “Flights in and out RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire have been halted because the ‘runway has melted’ in the hot weather, Sky News understands.”
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

754K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy