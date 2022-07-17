Top Gun star Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise made an appearance at the largest military air show in the world, marking the United States Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

The actor, best known for action film franchises Top Gun and Mission Impossible, was spotted arriving at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire to watch the impressive air show displays at the Royal International Air Tattoo on Saturday (16 July).

Cruise, 60, has been a licensed pilot since 1994 and played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 blockbuster.