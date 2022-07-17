Tonight's Forecast: Decreasing clouds and comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The last of the showers and isolated storms are moving to the east and the clouds will clear as well after midnight. Temps will be in the low to mid 60s overnight. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday along with continued heat and humidity! It's still a few days out, but a low pressure system tracking into Michigan on Wednesday morning could bring us some thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong to possibly severe. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees through Wednesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TONIGHT: Showers along I-94 ending, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northeast light.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Chance of P.M. and night showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

