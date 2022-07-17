ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRADUATIONS AND HONORS

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE

Walter Covington of Winter Haven was awarded a degree in criminal justice from American International College.

WOFFORD COLLEGE

Kaitlyn Brown of Lakeland was named to Wofford College's spring 2022 dean's list.

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Kevin Swamy of Davenport was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Georgia Institute of Technology.

BREVARD COLLEGE

Aliyah Vaughan was named to the spring 2022 Brevard College dean’s list. Vaughan is majoring in criminal justice and law.

NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Adham Khedr of Davenport was accepted to New York Institute of Technology for the fall 2022 semester. Khedr will study computer science.

Send your education news and photo (limit of five people in photos) to features@theledger.com.

