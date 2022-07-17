ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Mark Lane: Volusia and Flagler are the new leader ... in dangerous walks across the road

By Mark Lane, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
Welcome to Danger City!

Well, Road-Danger City, anyway. Once more, the Daytona Beach-Deltona-Ormond Beach metropolitan statistical area, an MSA that encompasses all Volusia and Flagler counties, has a starring spot in a national pedestrian-death study. The most recent Dangerous by Design report, a regularly issued survey of pedestrian deaths on the roads, last week had the Daytona Beach MSA beating out Orlando for its No. 1 spot.

(Actually, the Daytona Beach area would have been No. 1 last year if that report used this year’s methodology, but never mind.)

Volusia and Flagler counties reported 140 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020 for an average of 4.25 deaths per 100,000 population. Compare that to the 3.22 dead walkers per 100,000 population recorded for the state as a whole and know that Florida had the second-highest pedestrian death rate in the country.

Our most dangerous local roads for pedestrians, according to the report’s data, will surprise nobody who regularly drives around here. U.S. Highway 1 from north Flagler to south Volusia County reported 34 pedestrian deaths between 2016-2020 or a little less than a quarter of the deaths in the two-county area. Nova Road in Volusia County saw nine deaths. A dozen deaths were recorded on U.S. highways 17 and 17-92 in West Volusia.

U.S. 1 and Nova Road were originally designed as higher-speed roads on the edge of town. Newspaper accounts in the 1940s called the widened U.S. 1 here a “superhighway.”

“What can the people of Daytona Beach do to prevent Ridgewood Avenue from being turned into a high-speed traffic chute for motor tourists going somewhere else?” fretted a 1946 Daytona Beach Evening News editorial. We still ask that.

Nova Road used to be called “the truck route.” It was built to bypass in-city traffic along a canal on the outskirts of town. But the cities expanded steadily westward, and these roads turned into routes through the center of town, roads with more people parking and walking around them. They evolved into different kinds of streets, but the traffic only got faster and denser.

The group that issues this report, the National Complete Streets Coalition, advocates for better road design, and more important, better redesign of existing roads. The kind of changes that calm traffic and make drivers aware of people who are getting around on foot. The kind of changes that give walkers a better chance to be seen and a safer way to get across.

Bad numbers but the worst?

When this report came out last year and we were able to take comfort in being only the fifth-worst place in the nation for roadway pedestrian deaths, it was dismaying to hear local officials grouse about the report and its methodology and how unfair it was. To be sure, anything that measures us by a per-capita ratio does work against us. As a tourist town, we have more people driving around than our population numbers suggest. Tens of thousands more during special events. We are a bigger place for much of the year than census figures suggest.

But still, No. 1 in the nation? Other similarly tourist-heavy areas rank better than us. The Orlando MSD, which for years topped the list, now is down eighth place. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale area is no joy to walk around but is still down to 14th place in pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people.

Maybe we’re not really No. 1 in the whole big nation for pedestrian traffic deaths. Maybe a more sophisticated measure would put us at in third or fourth place. That’s still nowhere to be and demands a new look at some familiar intersections.

As our population grows, as more visitors flock into town, this job is all the more vital. Quibbling about the way numbers were used suggests a place that isn’t taking this problem seriously enough.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mark.lane@news-jrnl.com.

snowflakes ❄
4d ago

They need to add sidewalk plus make it more visible for pedestrian to see and observe too, also drivers need to pay attention. To many area's just don't add sidewalks to neighborhood anymore unless someone dies. Even areas where shopping centers are no sidewalks to get there.

