Opinion: My cane at the ready, at the beautiful place I knew was coming

By Kurt Ullrich
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
  • Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County.

For years it has stood at attention in a corner of my sunroom, stately, gathering dust, but soon I shall need it; a cane, a gorgeous cane carved for me by a high school classmate. He and I were never friends, so I was surprised when he left it by my side door one summer day. It’s made of walnut (I think), and the handle looks almost identical to a hood ornament from the late 1940s.

Here's the deal, my friends: As I write, I'm coming up on hip replacement surgery, not something I ever expected to happen. But then, I didn’t expect old age to happen. The carver of the cane has been gone these many years and I still don’t know why he gave it to me, but I truly appreciate it. So, when you see an old guy using a cane that you’re pretty sure didn’t come from a medical supply store, please say hello, and ask him how he’s doing. Even if it’s not me.

While I type, a mother deer and her little spotted fawn are enjoying the grass by my lane, working their way toward the road, passing hundreds of wildflowers, mostly beautiful, lavender wild bergamot, what we call bee balm. The hollow is full of them.

The other day I opened a garage door and out scampered a common five-lined skink. Have you seen these guys? They are reptiles, lizards in fact, but quite small, just a few inches in length. They’re really very cute. The best part about them is that they possess electric blue tails, tails that can regenerate if another critter bites it off.

Other creatures are showing up, hustling back into the cover of grassy ditches as I approach, tiny black bunnies, and a black furry thing that I cannot identify. It looks like a very small (about squirrel-size) baby groundhog, except it’s black. I was going to research it but then decided I didn’t need to know anything about her: I’m just happy she’s here with us.

On a recent Friday evening, two much-younger friends and I played a gig at a local brewery. It was a huge grin, and one of the songs I sang was Neil Young’s “Old Man.” It’s a beautiful, melancholy tune, and, frankly, I didn’t give the lyrics much thought until a couple of days later when I was sitting on my tractor, mowing the hollow. I was wearing my Kansas University ballcap because my initials are emblazoned on the crown.

Because of the overwhelming sound of the tractor’s diesel engine, it’s a wonderful time to sing songs in full voice, and I found myself again singing Young’s “Old Man.” When I got to the line, "Live alone in a paradise, That makes me think of two; Love lost such a cost, Give me things that don’t get lost," I began crying. The tears were falling onto the front of my sleeveless T-shirt, and I thought, "This is ridiculous. The guy wasn’t writing this song about me.” But at that moment, it felt like it, and, I suppose, that’s one of the evocative and seductive things about music.

Early on in our lives we unknowingly stumble past the headwaters, not afraid of what lies ahead, but then at some point we reach a place we have known all along would be out there. It’s the confluence of love, loss and grief, a beautiful spot where all of those things comingle, and if they happen to make you cry? So be it.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

