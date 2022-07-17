ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

NASCAR Foundation 'License to Drive' offers chance to drive Daytona International Speedway

By Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
DAYTONA BEACH — NASCAR fans can test their driving skills on the famed Daytona International Speedway track on Monday for a good cause as part of the NASCAR Foundation's "License to Drive" fundraising event.

For $50, participants can register to drive their personal vehicles for two laps around the 2.5-mile superspeedway at the event that runs from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, with proceeds to benefit the NASCAR Foundation.

“Daytona International Speedway is such an iconic track in the world of motorsports,” said Nichole Krieger, NASCAR Foundation executive director. "We’re excited to bring this event back for fans so they can experience a little of what our drivers do while also helping to support children in need.”

Established in January 2006, the NASCAR Foundation supports initiatives that positively impact the lives of children nationwide. The organization has cumulatively donated more than $41 million to reach more than 1.5 million children.

Taste of the 24 benefit for NASCAR Foundation also ready to roar at Rolex 24 At Daytona

To participate in the event, register online at NASCARfoundation.org/drive.

Cars will take the track on a first-come, first-served basis with only 50 vehicles allowed at a time on the track for escorted laps at 55 mph.

No cars will be allowed on the banking. Drivers and their passengers will be required to sign a liability waiver.

All vehicles must be street legal and have a seat belt for every passenger. No motorcycles will be allowed. Participants should allow an hour for the ride from arrival to lap completion.

IN THIS ARTICLE
