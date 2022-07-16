ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne, CA

Freitas, Joseph “Joe”

By Sabrina Biehl
 3 days ago

Joseph “Joe” Freitas, Born June 20, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora,...

Wilder, Kerry

Kerry Wilder, born August 25, 1940 in Modesto, California passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned with a Memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church to be scheduled along within inurnment in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson...
MODESTO, CA
Reichle, Phyllis

Phyllis Marion Reichle, born February 22, 1929 in Berkeley, California passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/04/2022. Age: 86. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
Goodman, Robert

Robert T. Goodman, 72, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 07/14/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
Davidson, Brett

Brett Davidson, born December 31, 1956 passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
COULTERVILLE, CA
