Oakland, CA

Blanco, Rodney “Ronnie”

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Rodney “Ronnie” Lee Blanco, Born July 4, 1955 in Oakland, California...

www.mymotherlode.com

Reichle, Phyllis

Reichle, Phyllis

Phyllis Marion Reichle, born February 22, 1929 in Berkeley, California passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at Skyline Place, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/04/2022. Age: 86. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
Fratus, Richard

Fratus, Richard

Richard Andrew Fratus, born February 28, 1942 in Oakland, California password Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 07/07/2022. Age: 80. Residence: Groveland, CA.
GROVELAND, CA
Wilder, Kerry

Wilder, Kerry

Kerry Wilder, born August 25, 1940 in Modesto, California passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned with a Memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church to be scheduled along within inurnment in St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson...
MODESTO, CA
Brown, Jared

Brown, Jared

Jared H. Brown, 39, of Sonora, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com.
SONORA, CA
Schell, Alberta

Schell, Alberta

Alberta Mae Schell, born March 10, 1936 in Truckee, California passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her residence in Soulsbyville, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 07/13/2022. Age: 86. Residence: Soulsbyville, CA.
SOULSBYVILLE, CA
Davidson, Brett

Davidson, Brett

Brett Davidson, born December 31, 1956 passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
COULTERVILLE, CA
Goodman, Robert

Goodman, Robert

Robert T. Goodman, 72, of Sonora, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 07/14/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Teen Goes Missing At Lake Camanche

Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County have been looking for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the water at Lake Camanche yesterday. The victim was last seen 200 yards offshore. The CHP sent a helicopter yesterday to assist, and the Calaveras and Amador dive teams are also involved, along with firefighters. A search will resume this morning.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
#Cremation
mymotherlode.com

14-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located

Valley Springs, CA — At the conclusion of a two-day search, a boy who drowned at Lake Camanche was located. The 14-year-old unidentified boy went underwater on Sunday about 200 yards offshore while recreating in the lake. The Calaveras and Amador dive teams, the CHP, the East Bay Municipal Utilities District, Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, and others were involved in the search. The boy was found deceased during the seven o’clock hour Monday evening.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Firefighters Gaining Upper Hand On Agua Fire

Update at 8:45am: CAL Fire reports that progress was made overnight in building control lines around the Agua Fire in Mariposa County. It is now 343 acres and the containment has increased to 20 percent. The CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit reports, “Fire activity on the Agua Fire remained active throughout...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

CHP Releases Information On Major Injury Weekend Crash

Sonora, CA– On July 16th at close to 8:00 am a Sonora Area CHP Officer was informed by Merced Communication Dispatch Center that a recently stolen vehicle was seen driving westbound on Highway 108 near the Long Barn Area. The officer was able to locate the stolen grey Ford F350 pickup truck. The officer positioned his patrol vehicle directly behind the Ford and before he could activate his emergency lights, the driver, 49-year-old Joshua Kohl of La Mesa, CA, accelerated and passed a vehicle over the double yellow lines. As the suspect was making the unsafe passing maneuver, 86-year-old Leroy Keller of Sonora was driving his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Highway 108, east of Cofill Road along with his passenger 80-year-old Earlene Keller of Sonora.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Multiple Smaller Fires Extinguished In Region

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources have been busy responding to multiple fires that were quickly contained on this Sunday. One of the most visible was a fire in the 15900 block of Tuolumne Road near Black Oak Road. It burned less than an acre around noontime. There were a couple of structures nearby, but no damage was reported. Mop-up is still ongoing.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Ambulance Responds To Italian Bar Road Crash

Columbia, CA — The CHP reports that two vehicles have collided in the 23000 block of Italian Bar Road, and one is a motorcycle. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for activity. Written by BJ Hansen. Sign up for...
COLUMBIA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Illegal Forest Grow Resulted In Eight Year Prison Sentence

Sonora, CA – A Modesto man arrested for an illegal marijuana grow in the Stanislaus National Forest was sentenced to more than eight years in prison. U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced that last week, 30-year-old Jose Garcia-Zamora was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to eight years and four months in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Stanislaus National Forest and possessing a firearm in furtherance of that offense.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Adventist Health And Anthem Extend Contract By Two Weeks

Sonora, CA — Many in the Mother Lode have received letters in the mail over recent weeks about Anthem Blue Cross insurance potentially no longer being accepted at Adventist Health Sonora, effective today, July 18. The two sides are in the midst of negotiations related to reimbursements. Clarke Broadcasting...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Leadership For WATCH Program

Sonora, CA– After 30 years of leading WATCH, Chris Daly has decided to retire. After her retirement notice, the organization contracted with Moran Company, a national search firm that specializes in non-profit leadership to find a new Executive Director. The Board of Directors selected Clint Bower as the new Executive Director of WATCH, Bower recently began his tenure at WATCH after relocating from Florida. He starts his new position with 40 years of experience in the field of developmental and intellectual disabilities as well as non-profit leadership. He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and began his career there during the movement to free people from institutions and integrate them into the community. Bower is said to be excited about the opportunity to lead a quality organization that is firmly implanted in the local community.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Trash Dumping Uptick On Forest Causing Concern

A recent clean up by prevention and fire resources on 2N09 (Mt Provo Road) Mi-Wok district. Tuolumne County, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest (STF) is seeing a climb in trash being dumped over the past couple of years, and the culprits might surprise you. Rangers and visitors have...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Emergency Repairs On Shaws Flat Road

Update at 11:35am: The emergency repair work to a water pipeline is now complete, and Shaws Flat Road is back open. Original story posted at 8:15am: Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District is making emergency repairs to a water pipeline today on Shaws Flat Road near the intersection of Saratoga Road.
SONORA, CA
Garden with Patience

Garden with Patience

Patience is not one of my virtues. Time, a critical element in gardening, causes me difficulty. I want immediate gratification; I love time-lapse movies of flowers that go from seed to bloom in less than a minute. Gardening deals with time frames of minutes and hours and years and decades.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Protest Held Against Tuolumne County’s Climate Action Plan

Sonora, CA — There were protesters in Courthouse Park Saturday morning upset about Tuolumne County’s proposed Climate Action Plan. We reported earlier that the plan is being developed as a component of the county’s General Plan and identifies projected greenhouse gas emissions and looks at proposed policies and actions to reduce emissions. Several community meetings have been held over recent months. Strategies in the plan include encouraging people to walk, bike or use other modes of transportation. It also encourages things like the use of low emission and electric vehicles, improving water efficiency and conservation, and implementing agricultural best practices related to climate impacts.

