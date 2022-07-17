ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, OH

Fresno dairy farm keeping pace with rising prices on both sides of the industry

By Leonard L. Hayhurst, Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNu5h_0giaCo8d00
  • Daugherty Farms of Fresno was founded in 1875 and is a six generation dairy cattle operation.
  • Bill Daugherty said milk prices have never been higher, but everything that goes into running the farm has never been higher either.
  • Daugherty Farms milks about 250 cows per day, producing about 95 pounds of milk per cow.
  • The six generation farm also has corn, soybeans and hay. Robotic milkers and a new barn came along about two years ago.

FRESNO — Bill Daugherty said milk prices have never been higher and Daugherty Farms in Fresno can't produce enough to meet demands. However, inflation means everything that goes into running a dairy farm is also costlier than ever.

The image of a farmer going to the barn at dawn with a stool and a pail is what many picture when thinking of a dairy farm, but it hasn't been that way for decades on this six-generation farm that dates back to 1875. Bill's father Martin, 91, still helps occasionally and Bill is grooming his son Kyle to one day take over.

Many would be surprised by the technology used at the Daugherty farm. Robotic milkers installed two years ago streamline the process and makes it more efficient. Since April, the farm has had access to better internet service from the Coshocton County Commissioners broadband project with Ohio TT. Online access allows the Daugherty family to make changes in milking schedules and other aspects of operation. It also allows technicians to check equipment remotely if there's an issue.

Operation basics

The Daugherty family owns about 1,100 acres of land and farm close to 1,600 acres across Coshocton County. They harvest corn, soybeans and hay. They own nearly 300 dairy cattle and are milking 245 cows with some being rotated in and out.

Recently, they've been milking about 95 pounds of milk per cow per day, which can fluctuate depending on various factors like humid weather. They sell milk through Dairy Farmers of America, a cooperative. Milk from the farm currently goes to a bottler in Charleston, West Virginia. In the past, their milk has been used to make butter, cheese and more.

Expanding operations with a new barn and technology the past few years will ensure a successful operation for decades to come, Bill said. They have space to add another barn and get up to 600 cows with six more robotic milkers, but it's something Bill said the next generation will make the decision on.

"We want the farm to be able to continue. We want our children to offer our grandchildren the same opportunities our children have had," he said. "We knew with Kyle coming back for the next generation, we had to do something."

Previously, the family milked up to 132 cows in a 50-year-old milking parlor. Bill would get up at 3 a.m. to start milking. While machines did the milking, they had be attached and cleaned manually and the cattle led in and out of the parlor, still making the process very labor intensive.

Cows now enter and exit the robotic milking machine themselves, which makes the process more efficient and faster. They can now milk up to 250 cows per day with two less part-time workers. Along with Kyle, Bill and Bill's wife, Caroline, they have one full-time employee and two part-time employees. Pounds of milk per cow per day also went up from 65 to 70 pounds to about 95 pounds.

"It's efficiency and cow comfort. The whole facility has aided in cow comfort and productiveness," Bill said.

Current market

Even with the increase in number of cows milked and pounds of milk produced daily, the Daughertys are still behind market demands. The June 2022 USDA/ERS Livestock Dairy and Poultry Outlook Report has the predicted 2022 milk price at $26.20 per hundredweight, which is 45 cents above the May forecast and $7.67 higher than the actual 2021 average price.

"Milk prices are the best they've ever been right now," Bill said. "Once the pandemic ended and people could actually buy things again, it just surged. And not just in our country, but exports have surged tremendously. Other parts of the world are grasping for food and America has been able to take advantage of that."

Yet, that doesn't mean cattle farmers are raking in record profits. As the price of everything has gone up due to inflation and supply chains issues, expenses are also off the charts.

"I say our prices have never been higher for milk, but our prices have never been higher for inputs either, be it fertilizer, fuel, chemicals or any of those things. They've been higher than they've ever been and that's the downside," Bill said. "Fertilizer is two and half to three times what it was a year and a half ago and we all know what fuel has done."

The story is similar in the other areas Daugherty Farms is involved in such as corn and soybeans. Everybody wants the product, but the cost to produce it and get it to market is astronomical.

"There's a lot of opportunity from the standpoint of selling agricultural goods, just you have to be very cognitive and very aware of the input side as well. You have to find the bargains wherever they are," Bill said.

Daugherty Farms can give be reached through its Facebook page and does give tours by appointment. Bill said about 6,000 people have visited the farm in the past two years.

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqkt.com

Holmes Co. commissioners grant tax abatement for Coblentz Chocolates

Coblentz Chocolates is planning an expansion in Holmes County. The company is planning a nearly $4 million expansion on about five acres of land along County Road 144. Holmes County Commissioners have agreed to an enterprise zone agreement of ten years and a 50 percent tax break for the company. Coblentz says they will add 12 new jobs with the expansion.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coshocton County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Fresno, OH
Local
Ohio Business
richlandsource.com

From Michigan to Mansfield for a tattoo at Inkcarceration

MANSFIELD — Griffen Deering, of Clarkston, Michigan, lies prone on a tattooing table, his arm outstretched behind him while his tattoo sleeve-in-progress gets filled in. "The bones suck and the wrist sucks," Deering says, wincing slightly. This is his third day on the tattoo table at Georgia-based Paragon Tattoo's...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farms#Dairy Industry#Robotic
wtuz.com

First Round of OneOhio Settlement Distributed

Nick McWilliams reporting – Funds are being distributed around the state for the initial payments of the OneOhio settlement. The $808 million settlement was agreed to last year, which drug distributors will pay over an 18-year period due to their role in the opioid epidemic. The first round came...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
journal-leader.com

Summer Road Trips through Southeast Ohio

The National Road was America’s first highway to adventure and it still is!. The National Road offers adventure seekers today a great road trip just as it did two centuries ago. More than 25 key attractions, points of interests and interpretive signs, specific to the history of the road, are located throughout the county. From the famous “S” bridges to stagecoach stops and tollgates, the route is lined with picture perfect sites.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Interstate 70 Progress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2022 has been a year of exploration for area motorists seeking alternative routes around all of the construction zones and road closures. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Relations Officer Morgan Overbey provided updates on the Interstate 70 construction as well as some good news about some of the closures reopening.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Knox, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Holmes; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Morrow; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 478 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL OHIO ASHLAND KNOX LORAIN MORROW RICHLAND IN NORTHEAST OHIO ASHTABULA CUYAHOGA GEAUGA HOLMES LAKE MAHONING MEDINA PORTAGE STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL WAYNE IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA CRAWFORD ERIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AKRON, ALLIANCE, ASHLAND, ASHTABULA, AURORA, AUSTINTOWN, AVON LAKE, BAINBRIDGE, BOARDMAN, BRUNSWICK, BURTON, CANTON, CARDINGTON, CHARDON, CHESTERLAND, CLEVELAND, CONNEAUT, EASTLAKE, ELYRIA, ERIE, GENEVA, KENT, KILLBUCK, LORAIN, MANSFIELD, MASSILLON, MEADVILLE, MEDINA, MENTOR, MIDDLEFIELD, MILLERSBURG, MOUNT GILEAD, MOUNT VERNON, NILES, NORTH RIDGEVILLE, ORRVILLE, PAINESVILLE, RAVENNA, RITTMAN, SOUTH RUSSELL, STREETSBORO, TITUSVILLE, WADSWORTH, WARREN, WICKLIFFE, WILLOUGHBY, WILLOWICK, WOOSTER, AND YOUNGSTOWN.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
700WLW

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Ohio

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Ohio, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County man admits to meth charge in Marshall County

Blake Aron Davis, of Bellaire, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Davis, 29, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Davis admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2021 in Marshall County. Davis faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
daltonkidronnews.com

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Apple Creek man killed in wrong-way crash

North Lawrence and Brewster fire departments, Massillon Police Department and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted Ohio Highway Patrol at the two-vehicle fatal crash July 16 in Tuscarawas Township in Stark County, which involved a wrong-way driver. Compiled by DGKN staff. Area emergency crews were busy over the weekend with at...
APPLE CREEK, OH
ashlandsource.com

Narcan saves lives in Ashland County

ASHLAND -- Together, we can make a difference across Ashland County in the fight against drug addiction. Opioid addiction and overdoses have had a devastating impact on communities across the country. Unfortunately, these challenges don’t seem to be going away. Ashland is not immune to these problems, but we are capable of making a difference. Together, we can even save lives.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

1K+
Followers
798
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy