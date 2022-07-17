ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

It Happened in Crawford County: Bob Berry has a head for business

By Mary Fox
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1blq_0giaChxY00

Bob Berry is the son of Robert Sr. and Cleta McClenethan. Bob has a half-brother, Jim Healea, who was killed in an auto accident in June 1990, sister Judy Drake, brothers Ronald, who was killed before his 14th birthday, and Eric Berry. Bob was born in Marion and the family moved to Martel when he was 5. He went to River Valley school when he was a freshman, and his class was the first to go there four years. Bob enjoyed art the best, then bookkeeping and business courses.

Bob also worked at the Gulf Station in Galion in his senior year when he was 17. One customer pulled in with a black Cadillac and Bob gave him full service, customary at that time. It happened to be Mr. Bosler, the North Electric’s plant manager. He said, “I like the way you work, put your application in at the North Electric." Bob was soon hired by them, and after a year there, he graduated from River Valley in 1966.

Bob married Sandy Drake, living in Bucyrus at that time. Her dad was the fourth generation to work at Erie Lackawanna Marion. In May 1968 they made their home in Bucyrus and later had three sons — Robert III, Craig and Jamey. After a few jobs, Bob was called to Timken in October 1967 until he retired in December 1998 with over 31 years. After retirement, Bob worked a short time at B & K Medical and while going to CDL school in January 2000 he started driving for K & P Trucking in Willard. He also drove for Heartland Express from Iowa City, Iowa, for four years.

Bob and Wanda married in 1979

After divorcing, Bob met Wanda Mee when she was working at Westinghouse in Upper Sandusky. She is a daughter of Alfred and Cora Mee and has a brother Jim. She was in band and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1973. She went on to OSU where she took business courses and, after two years in college, she ended up in the banking business. Wanda worked her way up from a teller at the Bucyrus City Bank, later known as Park National, and she became the vice president. They married in 1979. Bob’s stepdaughter is Tonya Swick, and Bob and Wanda also have a daughter Hayley.

On June 20, 2008, Bob and Wanda purchased Ehrhart’s’ Drive Thru & Party Store at 108 N. Lane St. It was formerly owned by Pudge Hargis until the business was acquired by the Berrys from the Hemmerlys. They also acquired their state liquor license from Rick Geyer.

Ehrhart’s is a drive-thru convenience store for parties, liquor, wine, beer and tobacco. They also have pull tabs that support the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and Ohio Lottery tickets are available, too. They are excited to have recently acquired the status of a Super Lotto agency where winners can cash tickets up to $5,000. Before, they couldn’t go to a local bank to cash in. They had to go to a casino or Super Lotto agency. Their very first lotto winner didn’t fare very well. The State of Ohio soon found out that he owed back child support. His winnings were all gone except $150! Two weeks ago, a guy was anxious to cash his $1,000, but he also owed it all to the attorney general. However, they also had one winner who got the full $1,000.

Bob is still involved daily in Ehrhart's

Wanda is currently taking care of her 89-year-old mom in a nursing facility, but Bob is still involved in the day-to-day activities at Ehrhart’s and works mornings. Their daughter Hayley is a graduate of Bucyrus H.S. in 2000 and went on to school at Bradford in Columbus studying graphic arts design. She also gained experience from different jobs locally. She works full time at Ehrhart’s in charge of daily operations and is a third part owner along with Bob and Wanda in their LLC. Hayley is married to Harry Matheny, a full-time UPS driver who also works at the store.

Bob and Wanda have traveled to Cancun three or four times, several cruises out of Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera, Dominican Republic and U. S. Virgin Islands. They also ride motorcycles with their group of cyclist friends. They went to Colorado Springs, Pike’s Peak, Smokey Mountains, Finger Lakes in New York and to Sturgis, South Dakota, three different times. One was an "all guy trip" to Key West, Florida, the most southern part of the U.S.

Bob is a member the Moose Lodge, secretary/treasurer of Moose Riders, and member of Bucyrus Brown’s Backer’s Club. He wants to thank everyone in the community for the success of Ehrhart’s as there wouldn’t be a business without them.

Go online for more of Mary Fox’s stories and photos on bucyrustelegraphforum.com. If you are interested in sharing a story, write Mary Fox, 931 Marion Road, Bucyrus, OH 44820 or email littlefoxfactory@columbus.rr.com.

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Jose Mangin and City of the Weak talk Inkcarceration & Mansfield

MANSFIELD – "Anywhere in Ohio, I feel like it's hard rock central." Those are the words of prominent SiriusXM radio host Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin, who also hosted Inkcarceration last weekend on the grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
State
South Dakota State
City
Bucyrus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
City
Martel, OH
Crawford County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Galion, OH
City
Willard, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Florida, OH
Bucyrus, OH
Government
richlandsource.com

Apple a Day owner Myrna Bohr to close store, retire

MANSFIELD -- Myrna Bohr's eyes welled with tears as she sat in the back of the store. The longtime owner of Apple A Day is ready to retire, but saying goodbye to customers is still difficult. Bohr said she's been overwhelmed by the support since announcing her retirement. Local News....
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Westbound lane to close on Park Ave. West through July 27

MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to single line traffic in the following area while work is being completed. Park Avenue West westbound lane from Brickman Avenue to South Linden Road. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery#S Club#The North Electric#Timken#B K Medical#Cdl#K P Trucking#Heartland Express
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be completed in early August

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- A $1.5 million intersection improvement/roundabout project at the Cook/Illinois and Mansfield-Lucas roads intersection may be complete by the end of the first week in August. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Monday that workers with Shelly and Sands of Mansfield need to put down additional layers of...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Free Shred-It event at Hawkins Corner is open to the public

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is hosting a Shred-It event in the parking lot of Hawkins Corner on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 until 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Bring papers you need to be destroyed, and...
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

New Shelby grooming business keeps dogs looking their best

SHELBY – Ginny Robinson sat quietly Tuesday, cup of coffee in hand, basking in her daughter’s success. It was quite a contrast to the crowd of people chatting and laughing after the ribbon cutting ceremony of Sarah’s Pooch Parlor in Shelby. Robinson smiled as she looked out...
SHELBY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cadillac
News Break
Politics
Lima News

Portion of U.S. 30 closing for bridge repair

LIMA — U.S. Route 30 will be closed westbound at state Route 115 starting at 7:00 a.m. Thursday, with the closure set to last for a few hours. The Ohio Department of Transportation is setting up a barrier wall and a crash attenuator in the median under the overpass.
LIMA, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Democratic Party calls on Dave Yost to resign

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters on Tuesday called on Dave Yost to resign from his position as Ohio attorney general. The move comes after a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim was forced to go to Indiana for an abortion as a consequence of a highly restrictive abortion law that Yost had supported. While Yost and other Republicans had raised doubts about the girl’s existence, Columbus police last week arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of rape in connection with the incident.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
657
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy