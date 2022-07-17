Senior Center: Passage of levy needed for Meals on Wheels program

Guernsey County residents will be asked to approved a replacement levy with and increase for the continued operation of the Meals on Wheels program through the Guernsey County Senior Center.

Last week, county commissioners approved the tax levy for the November General Election and said it would be necessary to maintain the program.

It is a one-quarter mill increase on the existing 5-year, half-mill levy that was originally passed in 2012 and renewed in 2017. The cost of the original levy to the owner of a $100,000 home is about $11.75 per year. The replacement with increase will cost the same owner $26.25 per year.

According to Shon Gress, executive director of the senior center, which administers the county's Meals on Wheels program, the levy is needed as the number of seniors served has quadrupled since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Today the program provides hot meals to about 750 seniors a day.

"It's important to pass this so we can continue to provide hot nutritious meals to seniors and disabled veterans throughout the county," Gress said.

In addition to the increasing number of clients, the program is dealing with rising costs associated with the food, supplies and gas. The center provides mileage reimbursement to the volunteer meal delivery drivers.

"This is very important to us and to the seniors of our community," Gress said. Quality of our meals and satisfaction of our meals is very reliant on us having a successful Meals On Wheels levy passage. It important to make sure no senior goes hungry in Guernsey County."

August special election

Lori Bamfield, director at the Guernsey County Board of Elections, said only about 100 residents have voted early for the Aug. 2, Primary Special Election for the Ohio General Assembly.

Local uncontested races include:

Al Landis (R), State Senate 31st District

Adam Holmes (R), State Representative 97th District

John Haseley (D), State Central Comm. Man 30th District

Karla Gregory-Martin (D), State Central Committee 30th District

Martha Campbell (D), State Central Committee 31st District

Antonia Blake (R), State Central Committee 31st District

Contested races include:

William Ryan (D) and Don Jones (R), State Representative 95th District

Jim Carnes (R) and Shannon Walker (R), State Central Committee 30th District

Nichole Hunter (R) and LeeAnn Johnson (R), State Central Committee 30th District

K. William Bailey (D), Grant Hutcheson (D) and Jason M. Stevens (D), State Central Committee 31st District.

Charles Blake (R), Doug Deeken (R), Patrick Hennessey (R) and Douglas S. Wills (R), State Central Committee 31st District.

