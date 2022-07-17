Veterans column: Newark's Massa struck by Japanese fire in World War II

On July 15, 1945, Lieutenant Paul Massa was with the 63rd Infantry Regiment on the Island of Luzon. The regiment was advancing through a valley when the Japanese artillery fired on them. Massa recalled in the book, “Licking County in WWII” that the barrage was as bad as any he had been through in Normandy.

“Suddenly, I was hit. The shell burst had knocked me flat, and as I got up I could see the blood dripping off the fingers of my left hand, a lot of blood and I could see the holes in my shirt, all in a split second I knew what had happened. I wasn’t surprised I had been hit. From the first day of my first battle, I knew that this would have to happen.

I crawled into some bushes as the intensity of the shelling seemed to increase. Shells were bursting in front of me, in back of me, and on both sides of me, so close that I could feel the heat of the blasts. I thought to myself that the little bastards were trying to kill me. I had another thought too. If I got out of there alive, if I ever thought I had problems, I would remember this day when I was sure that I was going to die.

I may have passed out, as the shelling had stopped and I heard someone say, ‘This officer is still alive.’ It was a medic who was cutting my clothes away. He gave me a shot of morphine, put a tourniquet on my left arm, and told me to go with the walking wounded back to the aid station. I had a little trouble walking so they sent a rifleman along to help me. On our way to the aid station, the man talked about his family and his home on a farm in Kansas, He told me that his younger brother was in one of the other rifle companies and that they would try to get in touch with each other every day. He hadn’t seen his brother this day, and he was very concerned because there had been so many casualties. I have often thought of this young man during the years since the war and wondered what ever happened to him and his brother.

It was about five miles back to the aid station and after dark when we got there. The medics were overwhelmed by the number of wounded men, and they were calling the battle the Purple Heart Valley Campaign. As soon as I got into the operating tent, a medic tried to take my steel helmet. I had had this same helmet ever since I joined the 4th Division nearly three years earlier. I had it in France, and I had it here in the Pacific. It had been my security blanket and many times during artillery barrages I had tried to crawl inside of it. I tried to hold on to it and fight them off, but I don’t remember anything else. When I woke up, I was lying on a stretcher beside a tent on the beach.”

Massa had been wounded twice and suffered a compound fracture in his left arm, but he was alive. His fighting days were over but he was in for another life-changing event when he returned to the States.

