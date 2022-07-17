ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Veterans column: Newark's Massa struck by Japanese fire in World War II

By Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hchBH_0giaCX5A00

On July 15, 1945, Lieutenant Paul Massa was with the 63rd Infantry Regiment on the Island of Luzon. The regiment was advancing through a valley when the Japanese artillery fired on them. Massa recalled in the book, “Licking County in WWII” that the barrage was as bad as any he had been through in Normandy.

“Suddenly, I was hit. The shell burst had knocked me flat, and as I got up I could see the blood dripping off the fingers of my left hand, a lot of blood and I could see the holes in my shirt, all in a split second I knew what had happened. I wasn’t surprised I had been hit. From the first day of my first battle, I knew that this would have to happen.

I crawled into some bushes as the intensity of the shelling seemed to increase. Shells were bursting in front of me, in back of me, and on both sides of me, so close that I could feel the heat of the blasts. I thought to myself that the little bastards were trying to kill me. I had another thought too. If I got out of there alive, if I ever thought I had problems, I would remember this day when I was sure that I was going to die.

I may have passed out, as the shelling had stopped and I heard someone say, ‘This officer is still alive.’ It was a medic who was cutting my clothes away. He gave me a shot of morphine, put a tourniquet on my left arm, and told me to go with the walking wounded back to the aid station. I had a little trouble walking so they sent a rifleman along to help me. On our way to the aid station, the man talked about his family and his home on a farm in Kansas, He told me that his younger brother was in one of the other rifle companies and that they would try to get in touch with each other every day. He hadn’t seen his brother this day, and he was very concerned because there had been so many casualties. I have often thought of this young man during the years since the war and wondered what ever happened to him and his brother.

It was about five miles back to the aid station and after dark when we got there. The medics were overwhelmed by the number of wounded men, and they were calling the battle the Purple Heart Valley Campaign. As soon as I got into the operating tent, a medic tried to take my steel helmet. I had had this same helmet ever since I joined the 4th Division nearly three years earlier. I had it in France, and I had it here in the Pacific. It had been my security blanket and many times during artillery barrages I had tried to crawl inside of it. I tried to hold on to it and fight them off, but I don’t remember anything else. When I woke up, I was lying on a stretcher beside a tent on the beach.”

Massa had been wounded twice and suffered a compound fracture in his left arm, but he was alive. His fighting days were over but he was in for another life-changing event when he returned to the States.

Doug Stout is the Veterans Project Coordinator for the Licking County Library. You may contact him at 740-349-5571 or dstout@lickingcountylibrary.org. His book "Never Forgotten: The Stories of Licking County Veterans" is available for purchase at the library or online at bookbaby.com & Amazon.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paydayreport.com

Chipotle Closes 1st Store to Unionize – 9,000 Columbus Teachers Could Go on Strike – Korean BBQ Restaurant Unionizes in L.A

Greetings from the Burgh, where my air conditioning has broken and my landlords are taking a week to repair it. Donate to help us buy some fans for Payday HQ. Last month, workers at a Chipotle location in Augusta, Maine launched the company’s first-ever union. Now, the company is closing that location permanently, claiming that they are unable to staff the location.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Zoo home to oldest coaster in Ohio

POWELL — The American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE) on Saturday unveiled an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark plaque for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Sea Dragon, the oldest operating roller coaster in Ohio. Sea Dragon, which opened in 1956, is also considered an ACE Coaster Classic owing to its traditional operating methods, including hand-pulled manual brakes and no seat dividers.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Licking County, OH
City
Kansas, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
NBC4 Columbus

4 shootings in 4 hours: What Columbus police know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police investigated scenes throughout the city of four different shootings overnight into Thursday. Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. the next day, gunfire hit four different people in four different cases. The Columbus Division of Police laid out what its investigators know about each so far to NBC4. 9:19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
journal-leader.com

Summer Road Trips through Southeast Ohio

The National Road was America’s first highway to adventure and it still is!. The National Road offers adventure seekers today a great road trip just as it did two centuries ago. More than 25 key attractions, points of interests and interpretive signs, specific to the history of the road, are located throughout the county. From the famous “S” bridges to stagecoach stops and tollgates, the route is lined with picture perfect sites.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normandy#Medic#Japanese
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple overdoses reported at a Chillicothe apartment complex

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics, along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department, responded to what dispatchers called a “multiple overdose situation.”. The 9-1-1 call came in shortly after 7 p.m. I’m Tuesday. Medics from the city’s fire department responded to the scene. Dispatchers told responding officers that...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Names released in fatal Pickaway Co. crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio—The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office released the names of those involved in a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in northern Pickaway County. The crash occurred along route 23 in the area of route 762. According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old James B. Daniels II, was traveling southbound on route 23 when it veered off the side of the road, into the median, causing the vehicle to go airborne.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Water Rescue in Ross County

Ross – A water rescue has been launched in Paint Creek in Ross County. According to early reports, deputies were chasing two individuals that were suspected of a crime, both those people jumped into the water in the area of Falls Road in Bainbridge. Emergency responders are currently looking for the two men but have not seen them after they entered the water. A helicopter has been requested by OSP to help locate the suspects.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in storm near Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after storms blew through Pickaway County Sunday afternoon, according to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. According to an alert from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, someone was trapped inside a camper when the wind blew it over approximately four miles south of Circleville. The sheriff’s office later confirmed one person was injured.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Schuring: His, Other Offices Seeing Lots of Angry Emails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Important job for some of the employees of legislative offices in Columbus. They are sorting through angry emails each day. State Senator Kirk Schuring says some people at the extremes of the political spectrum are mad, but he says the only way to get things done sometimes is to compromise with the other side.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

43-year-old dead after east Columbus head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police identified the victim of a Saturday crash in east Columbus where two cars collided head-on. According to police, Shannon Davis, 43, was driving north on Nelson Road in a Kia at 9:00 a.m. while another driver was going south in a Toyota. Davis’...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Glouster man’s community control revoked

A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died. Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where...
GLOUSTER, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy