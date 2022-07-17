ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Grill masters turn up the heat for barbecue smoke-off competition

By Addie Hedges
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

Barbecue connoisseurs and self-proclaimed grill masters competed in the first Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory Backyard Smoke-Off in Utica Park Thursday evening. They left the competition with full stomachs, and a lucky few with victory.

The Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory, in collaboration with the Christian contemporary radio station, 90.9 The River, invited amateur barbecuers to compete in the smoke-off. Contestants could display their expertise in either the chicken, ribs or dessert category.

Prior to the smoke-off, Stan and Cristi Riley, owners of the Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the restaurant. The restaurant's Lancaster location opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, thus preventing an initial recognition ceremony from taking place.

“The community has really embraced us, so we wanted to have a grand reopening now that we're … coming out of COVID-19 and just thanking everybody for supporting us thus far,” Cristi said.

Looking to strengthen their business’ connection to the community, Stan and Cristi worked with Marty Daniels, a community relations representative of 90.9 The River, to initiate a community event. Given the restaurant’s specialty, deciding to host a barbecue smoke-off was easy.

“(Stan and Cristi Riley) said they really wanted to do a smoke-off,” Daniels said. “I said ‘well, that's kind of nifty because we're looking for something that our station can do in the community that's unique.’ It's not currently being done (in Lancaster).”

In addition to the competition, the event had a bounce house and a face-painting station for children, and the local nonprofit, Maywood Mission, provided free hot dogs and chicken sandwiches to those in attendance.

Each food category had seven contestants; some participated in more than one category and others focused on a single plate. Cooking methods and signature touches varied among the contestants, which made each plate distinct from its competition, said Josh Hooper, a judge and a host of 90.9 The River’s morning show.

The contestants also varied in their barbecue competition experience.

Dan Westenbarger, the owner of the Woodfired Food Truck and a contestant in all three categories, has competed in chili cook-offs and dessert competitions in the past and has even hosted his own barbecue competitions with family and friends.

Zac Holter, a contestant exclusively in the chicken category, signed up for the smoke-off without any experience in other cooking competitions.

“It's my first time entering food into a competition,” Holter said. “I like what I cook (and) I think I'm pretty good, but it just honestly seemed like something fun to do. I didn't come here expecting to win. I just came here to have a good time.”

Although David Muncie, another contestant in the chicken category, is a seasoned barbecue competitor, he said he signed up for the smoke-off to have fun and involve himself in the Lancaster community.

“(My wife and I) are new to Lancaster. We have only been here a couple years,” Muncie said. “We’re from Canal Winchester originally so we like trying to be a part of the community and do things with the community.”

The competition’s judging panel consisted of Stan Riley, David Tetzloff, the Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory Market Chef, and 90.9 The River’s morning show hosts, Hannah Pfau, Josh Hooper and Chad Bradley.

Each judge individually rated dishes based on presentation, taste, texture, tenderness and appearance. Winners were then decided by the number of points each dish received from each of the five judges.

In what was described as a close competition by Pfau, the following winners were named in each category. In chicken, Aaron Wells was the first-place winner, David Muncie was the second-place winner and Zac Holter was the third-place winner. In ribs, Ryan Rupe won first place, Sonny Jarrell won second place and Dan Westenbarger won third place. And finally, in desserts, Kira Shuttleworth won first place, Chris Zinn came in second place, and Kristi Baker came in third place.

Everyone who placed first in their category won an engraved Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory Yeti cup, $100 and a gift bag full of prizes from Barrel & Boar and 90.9 The River. Second- and third-place winners also received goods from the competition’s sponsors, as well as a $25 gift card to Barrel & Boar.

As a special recognition, as the first-place winner in the dessert category Kira Shuttleworth’s Bourbon Peach Streusel Cheesecake will soon be available on the Barrel & Boar BBQ Factory menu.

“I'm going to train their chefs on how to make it and it's going to be on the menu as long as the head chef says,” Shuttleworth said. “It feels amazing. I've been stressing about this for two weeks and I was like, ‘You know what, I'm going to go big or go home.’”

Daniels and Stan and Cristi Riley said they were happy with how the first smoke-off went and not only plan to continue to host it, but in the future may transition it into a series of competitions with multiple winners and one grand prize winner.

Despite the competitive nature of many of the contestants, the majority of participants and organizers said the event was about having fun and engaging with the community — the food was just a bonus.

