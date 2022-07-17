Just Musing: A driving tale and a musical treat

I have a curious question. Have you ever been a passenger in a vehicle where the driver uses his/her left foot for braking? I was a couple of weeks past and it scared the heebie jeebies out of me. I noticed that as we approached a vehicle rather quickly with no room to pass that the driver was using the left foot to brake. What made me look was that I could hear the engine revving. I glanced over at the floorboard and that’s when I saw the left foot on the brake and the right foot still accelerating.

Once the situation calmed down, I drew a big breath and asked "do you always use your left foot to brake or did you panic back there?" The answer? "Always use the left foot." Then I asked "who taught you that?" The answer? "My husband." I wanted to say that recent emergency situation should show you how wrong it is to use the left foot, but thought I’d better keep my mouth shut as it would be a long 40 mile walk home. Fortunately, when we left the show we had attended, it was getting dark and she asked if I could drive in the dark, so I climbed behind the wheel and drove us home. Believe me, there was no left foot braking on that ride. Lesson learned? Just offer to drive for future invitations.

If you have not yet seen "The Will Rogers Follies," you have one more opportunity. The final performance is 2 p.m. today at the Marion Palace Theatre. What a show it is. The costumes and dancing had me thinking I was sitting at a Broadway musical in New York City. The costumes are spectacular, the dancing Ziegfeld girls, vocals and acting superb. The pit orchestra is filled with Marion's finest musicians who volunteer their time as do the dancers, actors, stage managers, wardrobe folks and stage hands. It takes many people to put on a production like this and I know many hours of practice from my previous appearances in the summer musicals. It is just so magical to see it all come together. On a side note, have you ever heard a voice you thought you recognized but was coming from back stage or, in this case, the tech area? Of course it was dark and I had not yet looked at the program, but lo and behold, it was a voice from the past. It was Ron Boose, the voice of Florenz Ziegfeld.

Get your tickets (the box office will open at 1) and go see this spectacular show. You won’t be disappointed. Kudos to Clare Cooke, Kristi Wink, who performed in this very show on Broadway, Rick Baird and the pit orchestra, stage managers, performers and all who had a hand in any way of bringing this together. A job well done!

Protests have taken over all over our nation — even the smallest villages have been sites of protest — the most recent the reversal of Roe vs Wade. I’m not going to express my opinion, but when I see a child about 5 or 6 years old holding a sign, I can’t help but wonder — do they understand what they are doing?

Protesting is a way of expressing your belief or disbelief of a certain situation — just, please, be orderly and peaceful.

Let me leave you with this quotation by Denzel Washington: “At the end, it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back.”

Until next week. Be safe. The COVID is on the move again.

Brenda Donegan is a former Marion Star staffer. She may be reached at brendadonegan55@gmail.com.