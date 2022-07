One of the most iconic hit scenes in “The Sopranos” unfolds at Bamonte’s in East Williamsburg, a red-sauce cornerstone that’s been open since 1900. “Gerry the Hairdo,” an heir to the Lupertazzi Family donship, gets whacked by the order of Faustino Santoro. The dining room is dated but elegant, dark but welcoming, and perfectly encapsulates how many of the generational establishments in the Italian section have held off interior design updates as if they were cursed.

