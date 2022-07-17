Officers respond to reports of gunshots

WACO, Texas — Three men have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance and attempted trafficking of two McGregor teens. “We are going to make these scumbags accountable for what they did to these young girls,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Wednesday in a release. “There will be more charges and more arrests to come. We are not going to let up.”

