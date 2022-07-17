ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Officers respond to reports of gunshots

By Ashley Ruiz
KWTX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are investigating a shooting in the 800...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in robbery of Killeen business

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help identifying two suspects in an Aggravated Robbery of a Business. Police responded around 9:42 a.m. Tuesday to an Aggravated Robbery at a business in the 3000 block of E Rancier Avenue. It was reported that two men entered the business and walked around. The suspects then both grabbed a display case with merchandise off the shelf and fled out the store with the items.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Deceased victim in Temple vehicle rollover identified

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The deceased victim in the Temple rollover crash has been identified. Temple Police has identified the woman as 62-year-old Tonya Tate. The ages of the other women in the crash are both 33 years old, and the man is 23-years-old. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

Temple police identify woman killed in rollover crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified the woman killed in a rollover Wednesday as Tonya Tate, 62. Two other women critically injured in the wreck are both 33-years-old. A 23-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. All three were riding in the car with Tate and no one...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man evading arrest at high speed in Hewitt caught in Waco

Hewitt, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man clocked at going 115 miles per hour in a Jeep Patriot has been booked into the McLennan County Jail on felony charges of evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle. Waco Police found the vehicle they say was driven by Ryder...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of beating pregnant woman in his car

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old Waco man has been arrested on charges of beating a pregnant woman who was a passenger in his car. Rigoberto Bautista was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday in connection with an incident which occurred on June 12. The initial report...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Downs Ave
KWTX

Temple police investigate overnight shootings

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings. Officers were first dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to a drive-by shooting in the 1400 block of E. Barton Ave. No injuries were reported in that instance, but a vehicle was struck multiple times. The second shooting happened...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Identity released of man found dead in Belton Lake

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the body of a man Thursday who was found in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park. Police said Kristian Garcia Cruz, 30, was found Wednesday afternoon after crashing his car into the water. Police were initially called around 9 a.m. after getting reports...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCEN

Police investigate four shootings within two days in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — Two shootings in Temple late Monday night happened within two hours of each other and just blocks apart, according to the Temple Police Department. No one was injured in either incident, police said. The first shooting happened in the 1400 block of E. Barton Ave. around...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

3 men arrested for alleged attempted trafficking of McGregor teens

WACO, Texas — Three men have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance and attempted trafficking of two McGregor teens. “We are going to make these scumbags accountable for what they did to these young girls,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Wednesday in a release. “There will be more charges and more arrests to come. We are not going to let up.”
MCGREGOR, TX
fox44news.com

Waco ISD proposing bonuses to keep police officers

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Independent School District trustees will be asked to approve up to $10,000 in bonuses to retain officers in the district’s Police Department. The item is on the agenda for their Thursday evening board meeting. Information in the packet of material accompanying the agenda states that the district’s police department is struggling to recruit and retain school resource officers. The administration is proposing to use federal money to offer the money to keep the officers.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell Co. man accused of killing roommate during an argument

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted Ian Drew St. Joseph Valderrama on one count of murder. Valederrama is accused of shooting and killing Steven Ray Wilson on April 13th, in Kempner. Valderrama is currently in the Bell County Jail, held on a $1...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Late night Temple shooting, no injuries reported

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on past Temple shootings in the area. A shooting took place late Saturday in the 800 block of East Downs Avenue, according to the Temple Police Department. Around 11:42 p.m. officers responded to multiple reports...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in fatal Waco crash identified

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in the fatal crash on 18th Street has been identified. On Monday morning, Waco Police identified 57-year-old Edwardo Zamora as the driver who passed away due to injuries sustained from a crash on Saturday. Officers were called to 18th Street and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Couple charged with leaving dogs without proper food or water

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old woman has been brought back to Bell County to face charges of cruelty to animals, accused of leaving three dogs locked in a house without adequate food or water. Katherine Lynn Schilling was arrested in Gainesville in Cooke County, Texas on a warrant...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy