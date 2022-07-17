ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: ERs, No.3

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders will see some of the best pass rushers in the NFL while navigating that schedule this season.

To simplify this round of rankings, we'll be including both 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, as they both fill the same roles in their team's defenses as edge rushers.

We went over the younger of the Bosa brothers, that being Nick Bosa, already, and that leads in well in looking at his older brother, Joey Bosa.

A veteran of the NFL now after being drafted back in 2016, Bosa has been the face of the Chargers defense ever since.

He shares the honor with his brother of winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, racking up 10.5 sacks with 12 games in 2016.

Bosa has put up three other double-digit sack seasons in his career since, including 10.5 last season.

He's been ranked by PFF as a top-10 edge rusher in every season except 2018, where he only played in seven games.

Health has been an issue at times in Bosa's career, as he's only played close to a full season in three of the six seasons he's played.

What's never changed is the way he's been a thorn in the side of the Raiders ever since he's been a Charger.

In nine career games against the silver and black, Bosa has racked up 30 total tackles and eight sacks, including having one in each of the team's games last season.

As long as he's healthy, the four-time Pro Bowler will continue to be one of the biggest challenges that the Raiders will face going forward.

Now that he has an equal running mate in former Raiders Khalil Mack, it's fair to wonder if Bosa might reach an even greater level in his play.

If he does, then there may not be much that the Raiders offensive line can do to contain them when they meet this season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders TE Moore Took a Big Hit in Pittsburgh

Bob Moore was the starting tight end for the Oakland Raiders in between franchise legends Raymond Chester and Dave Casper. The 6-3, 220-pound Moore was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round (No. 123 overall) of the 1971 National Football League Draft out of Stanford, after helping upset second-ranked Ohio State, 27-17, in the Rose Bowl as a senior with five receptions for 113 yards, including a great catch on 43-yarder that set up the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Paradise, NV
RaiderMaven

Raiders Veteran RB Gives an Injury Update Ahead of Training Camp

On the start of training camp the Las Vegas Raiders received great news about one of their veteran running backs, Kenyan Drake. Drake suffered a gruesome season-ending injury last season against the Washington Football Team in Week 13, that required surgery on his right ankle. And nearly after seven months...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Coaching Staff: Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black. We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders. Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. Patrick Graham will be at the...
PARADISE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Football Focus#Pff
RaiderMaven

It All Started for Raiders in Santa Cruz

The Las Vegas Raiders opened their 63rd training camp today at their home facility, the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev., with rookies reporting on July 18 and veterans two days later. The Raiders are starting training camp earlier than most NFL teams because they will be playing their...
HENDERSON, NV
RaiderMaven

Hunter Renfrow Talks Las Vegas Raiders from Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders signed the best wide receiver in the National Football League this offseason in Davante Adams. While that signing deserves all of the hype and attention that it is getting, it shouldn't overshadow that the Silver and Black already have a Pro Bowl WR in Hunter Renfrow.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders Sign Former USFL and Patriots WR Isaiah Zuber

General Manager Dave Ziegler and the Las Vegas Raiders have made a few roster moves a day before veteran players report to training camp. The Silver and Black announced on Tuesday the signing of yet another former New England Patriot, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber. Zuber joins the Raiders after concluding...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy