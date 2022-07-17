Raiders' Opponents Ranked: ERs, No.3

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders will see some of the best pass rushers in the NFL while navigating that schedule this season.

To simplify this round of rankings, we'll be including both 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, as they both fill the same roles in their team's defenses as edge rushers.

We went over the younger of the Bosa brothers, that being Nick Bosa, already, and that leads in well in looking at his older brother, Joey Bosa.

A veteran of the NFL now after being drafted back in 2016, Bosa has been the face of the Chargers defense ever since.

He shares the honor with his brother of winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, racking up 10.5 sacks with 12 games in 2016.

Bosa has put up three other double-digit sack seasons in his career since, including 10.5 last season.

He's been ranked by PFF as a top-10 edge rusher in every season except 2018, where he only played in seven games.

Health has been an issue at times in Bosa's career, as he's only played close to a full season in three of the six seasons he's played.

What's never changed is the way he's been a thorn in the side of the Raiders ever since he's been a Charger.

In nine career games against the silver and black, Bosa has racked up 30 total tackles and eight sacks, including having one in each of the team's games last season.

As long as he's healthy, the four-time Pro Bowler will continue to be one of the biggest challenges that the Raiders will face going forward.

Now that he has an equal running mate in former Raiders Khalil Mack, it's fair to wonder if Bosa might reach an even greater level in his play.

If he does, then there may not be much that the Raiders offensive line can do to contain them when they meet this season.

