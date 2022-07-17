The 7 biggest 'Thor: Love and Thunder' secrets revealed by director Taika Waititi

Expect 4 times the action and 4 times the fun in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie - Fantastic Four!. After Marvel announced in July 2019 that the First Family would join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there has been a constant flow of rumors and speculations about them. As the need to learn more about the new Fantastic Four version has increased, fans have gotten more excited about the possibility of Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben joining forces with The Avengers or X-Men. Luckily, we don't have to go any longer without any news, for Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Fantastic Four is already in development as potentially a part of Marvel's Phase Four.
Comments / 0